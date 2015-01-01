पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट से राहत नहीं:आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने वाले की जमानत खारिज

टीकमगढ़20 मिनट पहले
आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने वाले आरोपी की जमानत याचिका न्यायालय ने खारिज कर दी है। मीडिया सेल प्रभारी एनपी पटेल ने बताया कि ग्राम देवपुर के भगवानदास यादव, आशीष यादव, राघवेंद्र यादव, हरिकिशन यादव के द्वारा मृतक बलराम यादव को जमीन विवाद पर से मानसिक व शारीरिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने पर मृतक के द्वारा बिजली का तार पकड़कर आत्महत्या कर ली गई।

जिस पर से आरोपी भगवानदास यादव, आशीष यादव, राघवेंद्र यादव, हरिकिशन यादव के विरूद्ध अपराध धारा 306, 34 भादवि का कायम कर विवेचना में लिया गया। विवेचना के दौरान आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए विभिन्न स्थानों पर दबिश देकर आरोपी हरिकिशन यादव को 14 दिसंबर को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में जेआर पर पेश किया गया।

जो आरोपी न्यायिक हिरासत में है। प्रकरण के अन्य आरोपीगण घटना दिनांक से फरार चल रहे हैं। अभियोजन अधिकारी बृजेश कुमार असाटी के उक्त तथ्यों से सहमत होते हुए न्यायालय द्वारा आरोपी की जमानत याचिका को खारिज कर दिया।

