कार्रवाई:अवैध तरीके से चल रही 51 मोटरों को बिजली विभाग ने किया जब्त

टीकमगढ़36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने शुरू की कार्रवाई

बिजली चोरी कर सिंचाई करने वालों पर बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई करना शुरू कर दिया है। जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। जतारा क्षेत्र के चंदेरा, स्यावनी और बावई सहित कई गांवों में शनिवार को कार्रवाई करते हुए सहायक अभियंता नितिन बाथम ने 51 मोटर जब्त किए।

इनमें से 29 मोटरों के किसानों से करीब 1 लाख 75 हजार रुपए की रसीद कटवाई। उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली कंपनी ने अवैध रूप से बिजली का उपयोग कर विद्युत मोटरों से खेतों में सिंचाई करते पाए जाने पर यह कार्रवाई की। ऐसे में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विद्युत चोरी करने वालों में हड़कंप मच गया है।

बिजली विभाग द्वारा जतारा में नदियों, नालों, तालाब नहर आदि से अवैध रूप से बिजली का उपयोग करने पर मोटरें जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की। कई गांव में समझाइश दी गई कि जिनके पास वैध कनेक्शन हैं वे अवैध रूप से विद्युत चोरी करने वालों की जानकारी दें। जिन किसानों ने बाकायदा नियमानुसार विद्युत कनेक्शन लिए हैं।

उन्हें पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है और अवैध कनेक्शनधारी नहरों आदि से पानी ले रहे हैं। बाथम ने बताया कि किसानों को समय-समय पर बिल जमा करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। जो किसान अवैध रूप से बिना कनेक्शन लिए बिजली का उपयोग कर रहे हैं उनपर आगे भी कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

