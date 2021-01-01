पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:अस्त हुए गुरु, शुक्र में भी हो सकते हैं विवाह जैसे मांगलिक कार्य

टीकमगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • 14 मार्च से 13 अप्रैल तक फिर मीन मलमास रहने से विवाह आदि शुभ मांगलिक कार्य के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं बन पाएंगे

हर साल मकर संक्रांति के बाद मांगलिक कार्य शुरू हो जाते हैं, लेकिन इस वर्ष चार महीने गुरु शुक्र अस्त होने के कारण ऐसा नहीं होगा। शास्त्रों में इन दिनों में मांगलिक कार्य वर्जित माने गए हैं, लेकिन कुछ ज्योतिषियों का मानना है कि इस निषिद्ध समय में भी शुभ कार्य व मांगलिक कार्य किए जा सकते हैं।

हालांकि मलमास 15 जनवरी काे समाप्त हो गया है। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से गुरु शुक्र अस्त और मीन खर मास होने से शादियों के आयाेजन की शुरुआत नहीं हुई। 17 जनवरी से लेकर 14 फरवरी तक गुरु तारा अस्त ही रहेगा। अवधि में गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने से शुभ मांगलिक कार्य, विवाह नहीं हो पाएंगे। वहीं 14 मार्च से 13 अप्रैल तक फिर मीन मलमास रहने से विवाह आदि शुभ मांगलिक कार्य के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं बन पाएंगे।

ज्याेतिषि के अनुसार मलमास, देव सोने व तारा अस्त के दौरान शादी व मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों में रोक लग जाती है। भारत हमेशा धर्म परायण देश रहा है। सभी धर्म कर्म के संपादन की विशेष व्यवस्था हमारे ऋषियों ने सम्यक प्रकार से दी है। इसी कारण निषिद्ध समय में भी शुभ कार्य, मांगलिक कर्म करने के लिए मार्गदर्शन भी किया है। जिसका शास्त्रों में उल्लेख मिलता है। आयु की एक सीमा बीत जाने पर निषिद्ध समय में भी अति आवश्यक होने पर भी मांगलिक कार्य व शुभ कार्य किए जा सकते हैं।

पं. कौस्तुब तिवारी ने बताया शास्त्रों में लिखा है कि विवाह के पहले पिता के घर ऋतुमति और यौवन के चिह्नों वाली कन्या हो जाए तो उसे देखकर पितरों को नर्क भोगना पड़ता है। अत: गुरु शुक्र का अस्त चतुर्मास, सिंह का गुरु होतो भी कन्या का विवाह करना शुभ है। अत: विवाह आदि शुभ कर्म से सुख व शुभ फल की प्राप्ति होती है। जिसके शास्त्रीय प्रमाण व वैज्ञानिक तर्क भी हैं। भारत के मान्यता प्राप्त पंचांग में अस्तगत (गुरु-शुक्र) होने पर मुहूर्त दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया प्राचीन ग्रंथों में तत्कालीन समयानुसार विभिन्न तपस्वी ऋषियों ने मार्गदर्शन के लिए सेवाएं दी हैं। इस अनुसार हमें भी देश काल परिस्थितिवश परिवर्तन को स्वीकारना चाहिए, जिससे विवाह के लिए सुविधा सस्ती व सुगम हो जाए।

पूजन के बाद मांगलिक कार्य कर सकते हैं
पं. तिवारी ने बताया कि 18 जनवरी से 13 फरवरी तक गुरु अस्त रहेगा। 13 फरवरी से 19 अप्रैल तक शुक्र अस्त रहेगा। आगे मीन संक्रांति (अन्य मलमास) 14 मार्च से 14 अप्रैल तक रहने से। इनमें मांगलिक कार्य करना वर्जित माना गया है। उपरोक्त गुरु व शुक्र की अस्तगत स्थिति में अति आवश्यक होने पर गुरु व शुक्र ग्रह की विधि-विधान से शांति व पूजन के बाद मांगलिक कार्य किए जा सकते हैं।

