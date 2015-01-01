पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकमगढ़ में मौसम:दिसंबर में पहली बार रात का पारा 12.50 पहुंचा, अब 8.8 मिमी औसत बारिश हुई

टीकमगढ़27 मिनट पहले
अंचल में पिछले पांच दिनों से मौसम खराब चल रहा है। वहीं मंगलवार की देरशाम हुई बारिश का असर बुधवार को दिन में देखने मिला। बीते 24 घंटे में जिले में 8.8 मिमी अौसत बारिश दर्ज की गई। बुधवार को शीतलहर के चलते घरों में ही दुबक कर बैठे रहे लाेग। जिन्हें बेहद जरूरी काम था सिर्फ वे ही घर से निकले और जल्दी काम समेटकर लौट गए।

टीकमगढ़ जिले में अब 8.8 मिमी औसत बारिश हुई है। जिसमें टीकमगढ़ में 12 मिमी, बल्देवगढ़ में 11.0, जतारा में 4.0 और पलेरा में 8.0 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई। जिसके बाद जिले में औसत बारिश 796.5 मिमी हो चुकी है। हालांकि यह आंकड़ा अभी भी औसत बारिश से 204.54 मिमी कम है। टीकमगढ़ जिले की औसत बारिश 1000.02 मिमी है।

पांचवें दिन भी लोगों को सूर्य भगवान के दर्शन नहीं हुए। वहीं ठंडी हवा चलने से ठिठुरन दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। इसके चलते रात का तापमान 0.7 लुढ़ककर 12.5 डिग्री तक आ गया। यह मौका है जब दिसंबर के महीने में रात का न्यूनतम पारा 13 डिग्री के नीचे गया है। वहीं किसानों के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों यूरिया खरीदने में दिक्कत आ रही है।

मौसम को देखते हुए ढाई हजार मैट्रिक टन का रैक आने वाला है: कृषि उपसंचालक
किसानों का कहना है कि उन्हें गांव की सोसायटी पर सिर्फ डीएपी खाद दिया जा रहा है। वहीं यूरिया की लागत कम होने के चलते सोसायटी विपणन केंद्रों से माल नहीं उठा रहे हैं। जिसके चलते किसानों को जिला केंद्र पर आकर यूरिया खरीदना पड़ रहा है।

कृषि उपसंचालक एसके श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार जिले में अब तक 12 हजार 335 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया खाद किसानों को उपलब्ध कराया जा चुका है। वहीं अभी 3 हजार मैट्रिक टन से अधिक यूरिया की उपलब्धता है। बारिश के बाद मौसम को देखते हुए ढाई हजार मैट्रिक टन का रैक आने वाला है। इसके अलावा निवाड़ी में किसानों को 5 हजार 176 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया खाद किसानों को विक्रय किया जा चुका है। वहीं 395 मैट्रिक टन से अधिक यूरिया की निवाड़ी में भी उपलब्धता है।

मौसम साफ होने में दो से तीन दिन का समय लगेगा: श्रीवास्तव

मौसम विभाग नोडल श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार अगले कुछ दिन बाद जैसे ही मौसम साफ होगा, रात का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ जाएगा। इसके साथ ही दिन का पारा भी गिरेगा। इस दौरान शीत लहर चलने की संभावना ज्यादा रहेगी।

वहीं उत्तरी हवा के चलने से पाले की संभावना भी रहेगी। हालांकि मौसम साफ होने में दो से तीन दिन का समय रहेगा। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एसके सिंह ने बताया कि बारिश के बाद किसान पाला पड़ने की स्थिति से बच गए हैं। उन्होंंने बताया कि जिन किसानों ने चना की फसल की सिंचाई कर दी थी, उन्हें बारिश से कुछ नुकसान हो सकता है।

यूरिया के लिए लंबी कतारों में लग रहे किसान

टीकमगढ़ शहर में जेल रोड के पास स्थित जिला विपणन केंद्र पर यूरिया खाद लेने के लिए किसानों की लंबी कतारें लग रही है। भगवंतपुरा निवासी नरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि बारिश के बाद अब फसल को यूरिया खाद की जरूरत हैं, लेकिन इस समय यूरिया लेने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करना पड़ रही है। नयाखेरा के किसान बल्लू यादव ने बताया कि गांव या आसपास स्थित सोसायटी में यूरिया खाद किसानों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। जिससे टीकमगढ़ विपणन केंद्र जाकर यूरिया लाना पड़ रहा है।

रात का तापमान दो डिग्री से अधिक गिरा

मौसम में आए बदलाव के चलते बुधवार के रात तापमान में 0.7 गिरा है। मौसम विभाग के एके श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जाे बुधवार को मामूली बढ़त के साथ 21.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। जबकि मंगलवार को रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 13.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो बुधवार को 0.7 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 12.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा।

