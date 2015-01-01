पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:अनियमितताएं मिलने पर नर्सिंग होम को सील करने के थे आदेश फिर भी क्लीनचिट देकर बचा लिया

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • 2 सितंबर 2020 को तात्कालीन सीएमएचओ ने कुंवरपुरा रोड पर संचालित देवसुधा सेवालय पर की थी कार्रवाई

जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य के प्रति कितना गंभीर है। इस बात का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि 2 सितंबर 2020 को तात्कालीन सीएमएचओ डॉ. एमके प्रजापति ने कुंवरपुरा रोड पर संचालित देवसुधा सेवालय पर कोविड गाइड लाइन सहित अन्य मापदंडों पर खरा न उतरने के चलते कार्रवाई करते हुए सील करने के आदेश दिए थे, लेकिन अधिकारियों से सांठगांठ के चलते मामले को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया।

जिन अनियमितताओं के चलते सीएमएचओ ने नर्सिंग होम सील करने के आदेश दिए थे। वहीं अनियमिताएं नर्सिंग होम में आज भी देखने को मिल रही है। ऐसे में नर्सिंग होम को बिना बंद किए क्लीनचिट दिया जाना स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली पर प्रश्नचिन्ह खड़ा कर रहा है।

सरकार ने लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने नर्सिंग होम एक्ट लागू किया है। इस एक्ट में अवैध रूप से संचालित क्लीनिकों पर कार्रवाई का प्रावधान है, मगर इसके बाद भी जिले में अवैध रूप से संचालित क्लीनिक, पैथोलॉजी व नर्सिंग होम पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग सिर्फ दिखावे के लिए कार्रवाई करता है। जिससे नर्सिंग होम संचालकों के हौसले सातवें आसमान पर हैं।

नर्सिंग होम एक्ट अंतर्गत निर्धारित मापदण्डों पर खरा उतरने के बाद ही निजी अस्पताल संचालकों को लाइसेंस जारी किया जाता है। ऐसे में बिना मापदंड पर खरे उतरे नर्सिंग होम को लायसेंस जारी किया जाना समझ से परे हैं। नर्सिंग होम के संचालक ने कोविड-19 के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराने के नाम पर सड़क से लगी खाली जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर लिया।

जिस स्थान पर नर्सिंग होम संचालित है उस स्थान को पूर्व में कलेक्टर द्वारा ब्लैक स्पॉट चिन्हित किया गया हैं। ऐसे में सड़क पर ही मरीजों के परिजन अपने वाहन खड़े कर देते हैं।ऐसे में कृषि मंडी जाने वाले भारी वाहनों से आए दिन सड़क पर जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है।

नर्सिंग होम सील करने के दिए थे आदेश: 2 सितंबर को सीएमएचओ डॉ. एमके प्रजापति ने आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा था कि अस्पताल परिसर, कॉरिडोर एवं रैंप पर पर्याप्त मात्रा में गंदगी है। इससे यह स्पष्ट है कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण काल के दौरान साफ-सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। जिससे मरीजों को संक्रमण का खतरा है।

साथ ही शासकीय आदेशों की अवहेलना एवं उल्लंघन किया जा रहा है। नर्सिंग होम में जैव चिकित्सा अपशिष्टों के प्रबंधन का उल्लंघन भी मिला था। इसके अलावा नर्सिंग होम आने वाले मरीजों और उनके परिजनों की न तो थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही है और न ही कोई सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था है। साथ ही नर्सिंग होम के ऑपरेशन थियेटर का स्वाब कल्चर भी नियमित रूप से नहीं करवाया जा रहा है और नर्सिंग होम में शासकीय डॉक्टरों की सेवाएं भी ली जाती है।

जिसके संबंध में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने नर्सिंग होम संचालक से सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी मांगी थी। देवसुधा सेवालय नर्सिंग होम को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 11 अगस्त को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया था। जिसका नर्सिंग होम संचालक द्वारा संतोषजनक जवाब प्रस्तुत नहीं किए जाने के बाद 2 सितंबर को तात्कालीन सीएमएचओ डॉ. एमके प्रजापति ने 1 माह के अंदर नर्सिंग होम का संचालन बंद करने के आदेश दिए थे। बावजूद इसके नर्सिंग होम का संचालन जारी रहा और सांठगांठ कर इसके बाद संचालक ने सांठगांठ कर एक माह से अधिक का समय बीत जाने के बाद भी नर्सिंग होम का संचालन जारी रहना कहीं न कहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के साथ सांठगांठ को दर्शाता है।

नर्सिंग होम के संचालक अभिषेक जैन का कहना है कि सीएमएचओ के द्वारा जो भी अनियमितताओं के संबंध में कहा गया था। उसके दस्तावेज उपलब्ध कराए गए थे वही कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जा रहा था। दस्तावेज देखने के बाद ही नर्सिंग होम को संचालित करने की क्लीनचिट मिली थी।

नर्सिंग होम के बाजू में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर के पास ही रखे हैं ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर, संचालक को नोटिस जारी करेंगे

नर्सिंग होम के संचालक ने मेन गेट के पास ही ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के लिए यूनिट लगाई है। वहीं जहां ऑक्सीजन के सिलेंडर रखे हुए हैं। उसके 10 कदम की दूरी पर ही विद्युत सप्लाई के लिए ट्रांसफार्मर लगा है। अगर ट्रांसफार्मर में स्पार्किंग होती है तो कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। इस मामले में विद्युत विभाग के कार्यपालन अभियंता अमित कुमार का कहना है कि ट्रांसफार्मर के पास ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर रखना गंभीर लापरवाही है। इस मामले में जल्दी ही नर्सिंग होम के संचालक को नाेटिस जारी करेंगे।

