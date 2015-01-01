पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव में जीत:प्रदेश की जनता ने सिंधिया पर फिर जताया भरोसा

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
मप्र की 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा को मिली ऐतिहासिक जीत पर सिंधिया समर्थक विकास यादव ने मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी। उन्होंंने कहा कि पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को प्रदेश की जनता ने एक बार फिर जनाधार देकर साबित किया है कि उनकी लोकप्रियता आज भी आम लोगों के दिलों में है। यादव ने कहा कि सिंधिया ने प्रदेश की जनता को उनका हक दिलाने के लिए कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए। जिसे जनता ने भी स्वीकार किया।

2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में जिस तरीके से कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा सिंधिया के चेहरे को आगे कर प्रदेश में बहुमत प्राप्त कर उनके साथ धोखाधड़ी कर कमलनाथ को मुख्यमंत्री बनाया था। कमलनाथ द्वारा विगत 15 महीनों तक मुख्यमंत्री पद पर रहते हुए जिस तरीके से सिंधिया की उपेक्षा और अन्याय किया। जिससे नाराज होकर प्रदेश की जनता के भरोसे के बल पर सिंधिया ने कांग्रेस को अलविदा कह दिया और भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया। सिंधिया के कांग्रेस छोड़ते ही मप्र में कांग्रेस की सरकार गिर गई।

