पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Tikamgarh
  • The Wedding Ceremony Will Begin With The Marriage Of Tulsi And Saligram, Only Three Muhurtas In November And Three In December

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्योतिष:तुलसी और सालिगराम के विवाह के साथ ही शुरू होंगे शादी समारोह, नवंबर में सिर्फ तीन और दिसंबर में शादी के 6 मुहूर्त

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच महीने के बाद गूंजेंगी शहनाइयां, 11 दिसंबर को रहेगा इस साल का अंतिम मुहूर्त, फिर अप्रैल में

इस साल चातुर्मास के साथ अधिकमास होने से पांच माह बाद देव जागेंगे तो एक बार फिर शहनाइयां गुजेंगी। तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान 9 शुभ मुहूर्त हैं, जिसमें नवंबर में तीन और दिसंबर में 6 हैं।

इस माह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण 25 को अबूझ मुहूर्त है, इस दिन जिसके लग्न का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा हो उसका विवाह भी इस अबूझ मुहूर्त में करने से शुभ फलदायी माना जाता है। शहर सहित अंचल में देव उठनी एकादशी के लिए मंदिरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी।

इस दिन तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह सहित कई मांगलिक आयोजन होंगे। इसके साथ अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्याें पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना हाेगी। पहले मुहूर्त का गणेशजी के दिन बुधवार से श्रीगणेश होगा और 11 दिसंबर काे अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्याें पर रोक लग जाएगी।

फिर 24 अप्रैल 2021 को रहेगा पहला मुहूर्त
पं. कौस्तुब तिवारी के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य धनु राशि में आ जाएगा और 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खरमास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा।

गुरु अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद 4 महीने तक शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 24 अप्रैल 2021 को साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा। बीच में 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी को भी अबूझ मुहूर्त रहता है।

शहर के एक दर्जन मंदिरों में होगा तुलसी विवाह
पंडित तिवारी ने बताया कि शहर के नजरबाग मंदिर सहित 12 मंदिरों में तुलसी विवाह की तैयारियां चल रहा है। तुलसी विवाह को लेकर मंदिरों में विशेष साज सज्जा की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें