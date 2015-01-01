पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशीला पदार्थ:जुनई की रोटी खाने से परिवार के तीन सदस्य बेहोश, जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आखिरकार जुनई के आटे में कैसे आया नशीला पदार्थ

दिगौड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के रमपुरा गांव में मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे एक परिवार के सदस्यों ने साथ में बैठकर जुनई की रोटी के साथ खाना खाया। जब उसमें मिले नशीले पदार्थ से परिवार के सदस्य बेहोश हुए तो अन्य देखने वालों के होश उड़ गए। आनन-फानन में गांव के लोग पीड़ितों को जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। जहां तीनों लोगों का इलाज किया जा रहा है।

दरअसल रमपुरा निवासी शिवदयाल यादव ने परिवार के सदस्य इद्रकुमारी यादव और अर्चना यादव के साथ घर में भोजन किया। सर्द मौसम होने के चलते घर में जुनई की रोटी बनी हुई थी। बच्चे और तीनों ने मिलकर खाना खाया। इसके बाद शिवदयाल खेत पर चले गए।

कुछ देर बार घर पर इद्रकुमारी और अर्चना यादव बेहोश हो गए। जब परिजन खेत पर शिवदयाल को बुलाने गए तो वहां वे भी बेहोशी की हालत में मिले। गांव में आसपास दिखाया, लेकिन वहां लोगों को कुछ समझ नहीं आया।

इसके बाद ग्रामीण तीनों को बेहोशी अवस्था में जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। जहां आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया। तीनों को आक्सीजन लगाई गई। बच्चा पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। वहीं तीनों का अस्पताल में इलाज किया जा रहा है। आखिर जुनई के आटे में कैसे नशीला पदार्थ आया। इससे ग्रामीण अंजान है।

