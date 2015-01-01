पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करणी सेना ने ज्ञापन सौंपा:टीआई द्वारा झूठे केस में फंसाने का लगाया आरोप, एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचें

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
झूठे केस में फंसाने के आरोप में कोतवाली टीआई के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करणी सेना के पदाधिकारियों ने सोमवार को एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचकर ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

विनय प्रताप सिंह एएसपी एमएल चौरसिया को आवेदन देकर कहा कि 2 नवंबर को मेरे ऊपर झूठा केस बनाकर विभिन्न धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया गया। 3 नंवबर को मुझे गिरफ्तार कर कोतवाली टीआई और आरक्षकों ने मारपीट की।

इसके साथ ही पीड़ित ने प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप भी लगाया है। ज्ञापन दौरान राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करणी सेना के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि अगर संबंधित लोगों पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो धरना प्रदर्शन कर आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

