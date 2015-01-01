पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाणिज्य कर:ब्याज व शास्ति में 90 फीसदी छूट के साथ समाधान आवेदन करने का आज अंतिम दिन

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
मप्र कराधान अधिनियमों की पुरानी राशि के समाधान अध्यादेश 2020 के अंतर्गत पुरानी बकाया के समाधान के लिए वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग योजना लाया है। जिसमें वेट अधिनियम 2002 एवं अन्य सुसंगत अधिनियमों की बकाया राशि को करदाता आवेदन देकर विवादित/अविवादित बकाया एवं वैधानिक फार्म प्रस्तुत नहीं करने के कारण सृजित बकाया राशि का समाधान करा सकता है।

यह योजना 31 मार्च 2016 तक की कालावधि के लिए सृजित बकाया राशि के समाधान के लिए लाई गई है। ऐसे बकायादार जिनकी पुरानी बकाया है एवं कतिपय कारणों से बकाया जमा नहीं करने के कारण चल-अचल संपति की कुर्की-नीलामी की कार्यवाही प्रचलन में है। उनके लिए भी बकाया समाधान का अवसर विभाग ने दिया है।

इस योजना के विस्तृत विवरण के लिए वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग में संपर्क किया जा सकता है या हेल्प डेस्क 9074224366 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है। यह योजना 26 सितंबर 2020 से शुरू हुई थी तथा ब्याज एवं शास्ति में 90 प्रतिशत छूट के साथ समाधान आवेदन करने की आखिरी तिथि 24 नवंबर है। इसलिए बकायादार करदाता आवेदन देकर इस अध्यादेश के अंतर्गत समाधान के लिए आवेदन कार्यालय में जमा कराएं।

