पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फर्जी रजिस्ट्री पर कार्रवाई:जमीन की फर्जी रजिस्ट्री करने वाले दो आरोपियों को पांच-पांच साल की सजा

टीकमगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फर्जी रजिस्ट्री करवाकर 67 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का लाभ दिलाया

जमीन मामले में छल कपट करके फर्जी रजिस्ट्री करने वाले दो आरोपियों को न्यायालय ने 5-5 साल की सजा सुनाई है। मीडिया सेल प्रभारी एनपी पटेल ने बताया कि फरियादी मनीष प्रताप सिंह तोमर निवासी विनोदकुंज तिगैला ने थाने में उपस्थित होकर आवेदन पत्र अशोक यादव एवं उसकी पत्नी एवं एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति के विरूद्ध वर्ष 2014 में किसी अन्य व्यक्ति को परमलाल कुशवाहा बताकर भूमि खसरा नंबर 12 रकवा 2.108 हेक्टेयर उसके हिस्से की मऊघाट मौजा की भूमि में से उसके हिस्से की 0.843 आरे भूमि रजिस्ट्री करते हुए कूटरचित दस्‍तावेजों के आधार पर अज्ञात व्यक्ति को परमलाल कुशवाहा बताकर कर दी है।

अशोक यादव द्वारा स्वयं उस अज्ञात व्यक्ति की पहचान परमलाल कुशवाहा के रूप में करते हुए फर्जी रजिस्ट्री करवाकर 67 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का लाभ स्वयं अशोक यादव उसकी पत्नी अखिलेश व अज्ञात व्यक्ति द्वारा उठाया गया है।

आवेदन पत्र की जांच के बाद थाना देहात द्वारा अपराध क्रमांक 29/2018 अंतर्गत धारा 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 भादवि के तहत मामला पंजीबद्ध कर विवेचना में लिया गया। विवेचना के दौरान ही प्रकरण के आरोपी अशोक यादव एवं किशोरी कुशवाहा को दिनांक 28 जनवरी 2018 को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय के माध्यम से जेल भेजा गया था।

विवेचना पूर्ण होने पर अभियोग-पत्र 78/2018 24 अप्रैल 2018 न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश किया गया। जिस पर आरोपी अशोक यादव एवं किशोरी कुशवाहा को धारा 467 भादवि के आरोप में 5 साल के सश्रम कारावास व 5 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड, धारा 468 भादवि के आरोप में 5 साल के सश्रम कारावास एवं 5 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड, धारा 471 भादवि के आरोप में 3 साल के सश्रम कारावास एवं 5 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड और धारा 420 भादवि के आरोप में 5 साल के सश्रम कारावास एवं 5 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड से दण्डित किया है।

प्रकरण में शासन की ओर से पैरवी अपर लोक अभियोजक नरेंद्र सिंह बुंदेला द्वारा की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें