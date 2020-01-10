पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:यूपी के आरक्षक ने एमपी में आकर रची पत्नी की एक्सीडेंट में मौत की कहानी, पकड़ा गया

टीकमगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह आरक्षक की कार हुई हादसे का शिकार, पुलिस ने सख्ती दिखाई तो पति निकला आरोपी

जतारा-लिधौरा मार्ग पर सोमवार अल सुबह यूपी के आरक्षक की कार का एक्सीडेंट हो गया। घटना में आरक्षक की पत्नी की मौत हो गई। जब पुलिस ने आरक्षक पति से सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो पत्नी की एक्सीडेंट में मौत नहीं, बल्कि आरक्षक ने ही उसे मौत के घाट उतारा है। एसडीओपी ने हत्यारे पति को गिरफ्तार कर 12 घंटे के अंदर ही पूरे मामले का खुलासा कर दिया। आरक्षक पति ने प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते अपनी पत्नी की हत्या की है। इससे पहले वह अपनी प्रेमिका के पति को मौत के घाट उतार चुका। दरअसल सोमवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे जतारा-लिधौरा मार्ग स्थित श्मशान घाट के पास मुहारा गांव में एक कार के एक्सीडेंट होने की सूचना पुलिस को मिली थी। तत्काल ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। एक्सीडेंट की सूचना यूपी में पदस्थ आरक्षक कैलाश गौतम निवासी मरकु गराैठा जिला झांसी ने दी थी। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरक्षक का कहना था कि अपनी पत्नी रजनी गौतम उम्र 25 के साथ कार से छिपरी गांव में पत्नी का पथरी का इलाज कराने आया था, जो वापस अपने घर जाते समय सामने से आ रही अज्ञात फो व्हीलर पिकअप ने उसकी तरफ वाहन दबा दिया। जिस से बचने के लिए कैलाश गौतम ने बाएं तरफ कार दबा ली। कार असंतुलित होने से उसकी पत्नी रजनी को सिर में चोट आ गई। घटना की सूचना डायल 100 को दी। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर बारीकी से जांच पड़ताल की और मर्ग कायम कर जांच में ले लिया। जतारा एसडीओपी योगेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि घटना संदेहास्पद होने पर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को जानकारी दी। फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट ने गंभीरता से जांच की। मृतिका के सिर पर दाहिनी ओर भौंतेले हथियार से चोट पाई गई, जबकि कार की बाई ओर के दरवाजे के ऊपर का शीशा टूटा था। जिसकी बारीकी से जांच की गई। घटनास्थल पर ही पत्नी मृतिका रजनी गौतम की मृत्यु हो चुकी थी। पति द्वारा बताए घटनाक्रम पूरा मामला उलटा नजर आ रहा था। जिस पर पति कैलाश से पूछताछ की गई।

प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते पत्नी की हत्या

आरोपी वर्तमान में उत्तरप्रदेश पुलिस में जिला बांदा में आरक्षक के पद पर पदस्थ है। वर्ष 2017 में आरोपी कैलाश ने अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ मिलकर प्रेमिका के पति की हत्या की थी। जिस पर थाना महरौरी जिला ललितपुर में धारा 302, 201, 120बी में हत्या के प्रकरण में आरोपी जमानत पर था। इसके बाद उसने कहानी रचकर अपनी पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। आरोपी आरक्षक अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ रहना चाहता था। इस कार्रवाई में एफएसएल अधिकारी प्रदीप यादव, थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक हिमांशु चौबे, एसआई रवि सिंह, अजय प्रताप, आरक्षक बालकिशन, तेज सिंह, भूपेंद्र, अंकित की सराहनीय भूमिका रही।

आरक्षक पति ने पत्नी की हत्या की रची थी कहानी
एसडीओपी योगेंद्र भदौरिया ने बताया कि कैलाश गौतम के बताए अनुसार घटना के समय मौके पर कैलाश गौतम एवं उसकी पत्नी के अलावा कोई और अन्य मौजूद नहीं था। इसीलिए कैलाश गौतम से घटना के संबंध में कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गई। जिस पर कैलाश गौतम ने अपनी पत्नी की हत्या करना कबूल किया एवं बताया कि उसकी शादी के बाद भी अन्य महिला से संबंध के कारण वह अपनी पत्नी को मारकर रास्ते से हटाना चाह रहा था। आरक्षक कैलाश पर धारा 302, 201 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

