कोरोना टीकाकरण:स्वास्थ्य केंद्र निवाड़ी सहित सात तहसीलों में शुरू हुआ वैक्सीनेशन; 700 लोगों में से 308 को लगाया टीका

टीकमगढ़3 घंटे पहले
टीकमगढ़। निवाड़ी में लगाया गया वैक्सीन का टीका। - Dainik Bhaskar
टीकमगढ़। निवाड़ी में लगाया गया वैक्सीन का टीका।

इस सदी के सबसे बड़े टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत सोमवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र निवाड़ी तथा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पृथ्वीपुर सहित टीकमगढ़ जिले के पांच तहसीलों में वैक्सीनेशन कार्य शुरू किया गया। निवाड़ी में कोरोना (कोविड-19) टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ करते हुए पहला टीका सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र निवाड़ी में सफाई कर्मी नवजोत को लगाया गया। इसके बाद बारी-बारी से सभी ने टीकाकरण कराया।

टीकमगढ़-निवाड़ी जिले में 308 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। निवाड़ी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पहले चरण की शुरूआत की गई। एसडीएम निवाड़ी वंदना राजपूत, एसडीएम पृथ्वीपुर तरूण जैन, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. पीके माहौर, डाॅ. विनोद बाजपेयी, डाॅ. एमके जैन स्वास्थ्य पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने सफाई कर्मी नवजोत का उत्साहवर्धन करते हुए टीका लगवाया। एएनएम उमा अहिरवार द्वारा पहला टीका लगाया गया। इस दौरान 38 लोगों का पहले दिन टीकाकरण हुआ। इसके साथ ही पृथ्वीपुर में शुरूआत की गई।

जिसमें टीकाकरण के प्रथम दिवस उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र नेगुवां में पदस्थ पुरूष स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता अनिल सिंह परिहार को प्रथम टीका लगाया गया। जिनका एसडीएम तरूण जैन के द्वारा श्रीफल माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया। इसके बाद डाॅक्टर, स्टाफ नर्स, आशा, कार्यकर्ता, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, एएनएम, एमपीडब्ल्यू, सफाई कर्मचारी सहित चिन्हित 100 लोगों में से 49 लोगों को कोविड 19 का टीका लगाया गया।

वैक्सीनेशन के 24 घंटे पहले एसएमएस भेजें
निवाड़ी-टीकमगढ़ जिले में सात स्थानों पर वैक्सीनेशन की शुरूआत की गई। प्रत्येक सामुदायिक केंद्र पर 100-100 लोगों का पंजीयन किया गया था। सभी को वैक्सीनेशन के 24 घंटे पहले एसएमएस भेजे गए। इसके बाद केंद्र पर पहुंचने वालों को वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया गया। जिले में सोमवार को 700 लोगों को टीका लगना था, जिसमें निवाड़ी में 38, पृथ्वीपुर में 49, जतारा 40, दिगौड़ा में 44, पलेरा में 39, खरगापुर 69 और टीकमगढ़ शहर में 29 लोगों को वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया गया।

