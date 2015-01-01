पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिकायत पर जांच:वर्माडांग के लापरवाह प्राचार्य खरे निलंबित

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय वर्माडांग में पदस्थ प्राचार्य एमपी खरे ने शासन के नियमों, निर्देशों को ताक पर रखकर चहेते को नियमविरुद्ध ज्वाइन करा दिया। जब इस नियम विरुद्ध काम को लेकर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी द्वारा प्राचार्य खरे को नोटिस देकर जवाब मांगा गया तब प्राचार्य खरे ने जवाब तक देना उचित नहीं समझा।

इसके बाद कलेक्टर सुभाष द्विवेदी ने मामले को संज्ञान में लेकर वर्माडांग में पदस्थ प्राचार्य खरे को निलंबित कर सागर अटैच कर दिया, लेकिन इस कार्रवाई का प्राचार्य खरे पर कोई असर नहीं हुआ। शिक्षा विभाग के सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार प्राचार्य खरे अब अपने को बहाल कराने के प्रयास में लगे हुए हैं।

गौरतलब है कि विकासखंड जतारा अंतर्गत संकुलकेंद्र वर्माडांग अंतर्गत संचालित प्राथमिक शाला उत्तरी कारी में रिक्त पद पर दो शिक्षकों स्मिता खरे और प्रतीक्षा तिवारी में से किसी एक को नियमानुसार ज्वाइन कराया जाना था, जिसमे प्रतीक्षा तिवारी की ज्वाइनिंग होनी थी, लेकिन प्राचार्य खरे ने स्मिता खरे की नियमविरुद्ध ज्वाइनिंग करा दी। जब इस मामले में शिकायत पर जांच की गई, तो जांच में प्राचार्य खरे की गलती मिली।

जिसके बाद जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी द्वारा कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर प्राचार्य खरे से जबाब मांगते हुए नियम के तहत ज्वाइन कराने के निर्देश दिए गए, लेकिन प्राचार्य खरे ने उक्त नोटिस को कोई तबज्जो नहीं दी। तब कलेक्टर द्वारा प्राचार्य खरे को अनुशासनहीनता के चलते सिविल सेवा आचरण नियमों के तहत निलंबित कर सागर अटैच किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें