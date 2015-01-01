पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर में फांसी लगाई:महिला ने लगाई फांसी, दीवार तोड़कर निकाला

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर के रौरइया मोहल्ल के पास रहने वाली 22 वर्षीय महिला ने अज्ञात कारणों के चलते घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की।

इसकी जानकारी आसपास के लोगों को लगने पर उसके घर पहुंच गए। जिस पर कमरे की दीवार तोड़कर महिला को बचा लिया गया।

उसे गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहीं कारण पता नहीं चल सका। पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।

