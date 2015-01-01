पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:गौशाला निर्माण का किया भूमि पूजन , अतिक्रमण से मुक्त हों गौचर जमीन - उमा भारती,

बड़ागांव धसान2 घंटे पहले
  • उमा भारती ने डूडा गांव में गौशाला निर्माण का किया भूमि पूजन, बोलीं- लोगों को शराब नहीं पीने देें

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने सोमवार को टीकमगढ़ प्रवास पर रहीं। दोपहर 12.15 बजे वह कार से डांग की देवी मंदिर पहुंची। जहां उन्होंने अपने गृहग्राम डूडा में गौशाला के निर्माण कार्य के लिए भूमि पूजन किया। मप्र सरकार ने डूडा में गौशाला स्वीकृत की है। इसका निर्माण प्रसिद्ध डांग की देवी मंदिर के पास किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान डूडा सरपंच तारादेवी व अमृत सिंह लोधी मौजूद थे। 37 लाख 85 हजार रुपए की लागत से गौशाला का निर्माण किया जाएगा। उमा भारती ने डांग की देवी के दर्शन किए औैर लोगों के सुख समृद्धि की कामना की।

भूमि पूजन के बाद डांग की देवी मंदिर परिसर में आयोजित सभा में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने कहा कि गौवंश की रक्षा की जाना बेहद जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि गायों में 33 करोड देवताओं का बास होता है। गौ रक्षा के संबंध में प्रदेश सरकार बेहतर पहल कर रही है।

जल, जंगल, जमीन और जानवर के लिए जहां सरकार अच्छा काम कर रही है। वहीं इसमें लोगों की भी सक्रियता से भागीदारी होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि गौचर भूमियों को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त किया जाना जरूरी है। जिससे गायों को सुविधा मिल सके। ऐसे में जंगल बचाना भी जरूरी है।

उन्होंने इस बात पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि आज जंगल साफ हो रहे हैं। लगातार पेड़ों को काटा जा रहा है। इसलिए हर व्यक्ति को एक पेड़ लगाना जरूरी है। साथ ही उनकी सुरक्षा का संकल्प भी लें।

सुश्री भारती ने कहा कि ग्राम डूडा को माॅडल ग्राम बनाया जाएगा। शासन की योजना की जो भी राशि डूडा के विकास के लिए आएगी उसे पूरा लगाया जाना जरूरी है। तभी गांव का विकास अलग दिखेगा और ग्राम डूडा एक आदर्श ग्राम के रूप में उभर कर सामने आएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि गाय और गरीब की सेवा के लिए वे संकल्पित है। उमा भारती करीब साढ़े तीन घंटे तक डूडा में रूकी और लोगों से उनकी समस्याएं सुनीं तथा तुरंत ही अधिकारियों से समस्याओं का निराकरण कराया।

वहीं इससे पहले सभा के दौरान उमा भारती ने कहा कि लोगों को नशा मुक्त होना चाहिए। इसलिए डूडा गांव के लोग संकल्प लें कि न तो शराब बिकने देंगे और न यहां लोगों को शराब पीने देेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि डूडा गांव में विद्युत मोटरों की चोरी होने की शिकायतें मिलती है यह चोरी भी रूकनी चाहिए।

प्रदेश सरकार ने की है 75 गौशालाएं स्वीकृत

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए टीकमगढ़ विधायक राकेश गिरि गोस्वामी ने कहा कि टीकमगढ़ जिले के लिए मप्र सरकार ने 75 गौशालाएं स्वीकृत की है। विधानसभा के विकास में बेहतर पहल की जाएगी।

कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर सुभाष द्विवेदी, पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रशांत खरे, एसडीएम सौरभ मिश्रा, जनपद के सीईओ सहित कई विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

