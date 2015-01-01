पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निजी स्कूल मान्यता:नवीनीकरण के लिए लोक सेवा में कर सकेंगे आवेदन, 45 दिन में होगा आवेदन का निराकरण

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने निजी प्राथमिक-माध्यमिक स्कूलों को मान्यता और मान्यता नवीनीकरण के लिए नई सुविधा दी है। अब लोक सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम में इसे शामिल कर लिया गया है। इसके आवेदन करने के 45 दिन में ही संबंधित अधिकारी को इसका निराकरण करना होगा।

अब तक एमपी ऑनलाइन के माध्यम से मान्यता और नवीनीकरण के लिए आवेदन हो रहे हैं। इस साल कोराेना संक्रमण और प्रदेश में उपचुनाव होने से कई स्कूलों ने मान्यता आवेदन नहीं किए। स्कूल संचालकों को ज्यादा परेशानी न हो, इसलिए लोक सेवा अधिनियम के तहत मान्यता और नवीनीकरण के आवेदन दिए जा सकेंगे।

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने इसके लिए प्रदेश के सभी कलेक्टर और जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को लिखित आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। हालांकि अब तक इसके शुल्क का निर्धारण नहीं हुआ है। इसके निर्धारण के बाद संबंधित संस्था को इसका भुगतान करना होगा।

आवेदन निरस्त होने पर कर सकते हैं अपील

लोक सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम के तहत आवेदन करने के 45 दिन में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को प्रकरण का निराकरण कर मान्यता जारी करना होगी। वे आवेदन निरस्त कर देते हैं तो संबंधित संस्था अपील कर कलेक्टर को आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकती है। यहां 45 दिन में प्रकरण का निराकरण होगा। यहां भी आवेदन निरस्त होने पर संस्था राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र आयुक्त को आवेदन कर सकती है।

18 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई आवेदन की तिथि

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्कूल मान्यता और नवीनीकरण की तिथि लगातार बढ़ाई जा रही है। फिलहाल 18 नवंबर तक नवीन मान्यता और नवीनीकरण के लिए आवेदन किए जा सकते हैं। गौरतलब है कि जिले में अधिकांश प्राइवेट स्कूल जो गली मोहल्लों में संचालित हैं, उनके बिना भौतिक सत्यापन के उन्हें सांठगांठ के चलते मान्यता दे दी जाती है। एेसे स्कूलों को मान्यता देने से पहले भौतिक सत्यापन जरूरी होगा।

शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत बदली प्रक्रिया

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत प्रक्रिया को बदला है। हर साल नि:शुल्क एवं अनिवार्य बाल शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत निजी स्कूलों में बच्चों को प्रवेश दिया जाता है, लेकिन नवीन मान्यता और नवीनीकरण में देरी होने पर यहां आरटीई में बच्चों को प्रवेश नहीं मिल पाता। नए नियम से समय सीमा में ही आवेदनों का निराकरण हो सकेगा।

