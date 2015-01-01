पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दीपावली पर दोपहर 12.37 से 2.9 बजे तक एवं शाम को 5.16 से 7.13 बजे तक कर सकते हैं पूजन

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
मिट्‌टी की प्रतिमाओं में रंगरोगन करता बालक।
  • बाजार में रूपचतुर्दशी पर भी हुई जमकर खरीदारी, मिट्‌टी के दीए और मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमाएं खरीदी

जिले भर में आज खुशियों का सबसे बड़ा दीपावली का त्यौहार आज मनाया जाएगा। हर घर में मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा-अर्चना होगी। दीपावली पर्व दोपहर 12.37 बजे से स्थिर लग्न, कुम्भ लग्न में प्रथम मुहुर्त है, यह 2.09 बजे दोपहर तक रहेगा। आज के दिन महालक्ष्मी, गणेश, भैरों, कुलदेवता, यम, चित्रगुप्त एवं कुबेर का पूजन किया जाता है।

दूसरा मुहूर्त वृष लग्न में शाम 5.16 बजे से 7.13 बजे तक रहेगा। मुहुर्त के हिसाब से ही लोग त्योहार मनाने में व्याकुल है। दीपावली दीपों का उत्सव है। यह हिन्दू धर्म का प्रमुख त्योहार माना जाता है। त्योहार को लेकर बाजार में जमकर खरीददारी हुई है। शुक्रवार को बाजार में सजावट के सामान की भी खरीददारी जमकर हुई। इसके अलावा मिट्‌टी की प्रतिमाओं को खरीदा गया। बाजार में हाथ से बनी मिट्‌टी प्रतिमाओं को लोग घर ले गए। रसोई के सामान की खरीदी भी की गई। घर पर महिलाओं ने तरह-तरह की मिठाई तैयार की। शुक्रवार को छोटी दीपावली रूपचतुर्दशी भी मनाई गई।

परिवार के लोगों ने शाम को अपने-अपने घर को आकर्षक लाइटिंग से सजाया गया। वहीं घर के द्वार पर दीप रखे गए। इसके अलावा बच्चों और महिलाओं-पुरूषों ने दुकानों से कपड़े भी खरीदे। दीपोत्सव पर सभी लोग नए कपड़ों में नजर आएंगे। पोददार ज्वेलर्स के संचालक अंकित पोतदार ने बताया कि दीपावली पर्व पर पूजा-अर्चना के लिए लोगों द्वारा सबसे ज्यादा सिक्के खरीदे गए। 10, 20 ग्राम के सिक्कों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग हुई।

टीकमगढ़। बाइक खरीदने पहुंचे लोग।
दो दिन में 250 टू व्हीलर की बिक्री, आज के लिए हुई बुकिंग

शहर के झांसी रोड स्थित आनंद हीरो के मैनेजर कपिल कुमार ने बताया कि इस बार धनतेरस और रूपचतुर्दशी पर हीरो की 250 टू व्हीलर वाहनों की बिक्री हुई। दीपावली के शुभ मुहुर्त के लिए लोगों ने पहले बुकिंग करा ली है। दीपावली पर और अधिक बिक्री बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। उन्होंने बताया कि बाइक में नई टैक्नोलॉजी बीएस- 6 आने पर लोगों को काफी पसंद आई। जिस पर स्कूटर से ज्यादा लोगों ने बाइकें पसंद की है। कोरोना काल में भी आॅटोमोबाइल से जमकर खरीददारी की गई। खासकर लोगों ने अपने लिए टू व्हीलर वाहन खरीदे।

ढोंगा मैदान पर लगी पटाखों की दुकानें

शहर के ढोंगा मैदान पर पटाखों की दुकानें लगाई गई। त्योहार पर होने वाली आतिशबाजी की खरीदारी को लेकर लोग दीपावली के दिन ढोंगा मैदान पर पहुंचेंगे। यहां पर 50 से अधिक पटाखों की दुकानें लगाई है। पटाखों के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने लाइसेंस जारी किए है। टेंट के साथ लाइट की भी व्यवस्था की गई। साथ ही प्रशासन के आदेशानुसार दुकानों पर लाइसेंस धारियों को नियमों का पालन करना होगा। वहीं दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर लोगों ने पटाखे फोड़ना शुरूकर दिए है।

