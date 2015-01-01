पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:गो-अभ्यारण्य में मरी पड़ी थीं 10 गायें, दो दिन बाद सीएम यहीं करेंगे गो-कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक

आगर मालवा11 मिनट पहले
शेड में मृत पड़ी थी गाय
  • प्रदेश के पहले गो-अभ्यारण्य से भास्कर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट
  • सालरिया में भूसे तक के लिए तड़प रही गायें

(अजय झंजी/ नुरूल हक कुरैशी). प्रदेश का पहला गोअभ्यारण्य आगर-मालवा जिले के सालरिया में बना था। यहां गोमूत्र से दवाएं बनना थीं। गोबर से गैस और न जाने कितने प्रयोग गायों को लेकर किए जाने थे। बड़ी प्लानिंग थी, लेकिन यही अब गायों के लिए श्मशान की तरह होता जा रहा है। दो साल पहले यहां कई गायों की मौत हुई थी और मामले ने काफी तूल पकड़ा था।

अब 22 नवंबर को यहां मुख्यमंत्री गो-कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक करने वाले हैं। भास्कर टीम ने इसके दो दिन पहले गोअभ्यारण्य की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट की, तो हालात भयावह नजर आए। 10 से ज्यादा गायें मरी पड़ी थीं। कई शेडों में भूसा नहीं था। जो गायें यहां खड़ी थीं, वे काफी कमजोर नजर आ रही थीं। उनके ठंड से बचाव की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी। यहां काम करने वाले कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि रोज ही कई गायों की मौत हो रही है।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए गो-कैबिनेट का गठन किया। साथ ही पशु पालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग को गो-कैबिनेट में शामिल किया। इसकी पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को सुसनेर के पास स्थित सालरिया गो-अभयारण्य में गोपाष्टमी पर होगी।

गो-कैबिनेट की बैठक से दो दिन पहले गुरुवार को 38 करोड़ से बने गो-अभ्यारण्य के हालात बुरे थे। गोशाला में रहने वाली 3950 गायों को खिलाए जाने वाले भूसे को रखने के लिए 10 शेड हैं, लेकिन 10 में से 5 शेड खाली थे। इनमें नाममात्र का भूसा था। शेड क्रमांक 6, 9 व 5 लगभग पूरे खाली थे तो 3 व 4 में भूसा नहीं कुछ अन्य सामान पड़ा था। शेड क्रमांक 1, 2, 7, 8 व 10 में भूसा तो था, लेकिन इतना नहीं कि सभी गायों को दो दिन भी खिलाया जा सके। भूसा गुणवत्ताहीन नजर आ रहा था। गीला होने के साथ ही उसमें गोबर भी पड़ा था।

भास्कर टीम को देख डालने लगे भूसा : गायों की बुरी स्थिति देख जब भास्कर टीम ने वहां मौजूद लोगों से सवाल किए तो सब बचने लगे। खाली पड़े शेड के फोटो लिए तो कर्मचारी शेड में लाकर भूसा डालने लगे, जबकि गायों के सामने भूसा डालने की जगह खाली पड़ी हुई थी।

मृत मिली 10 गायें, अधिकारी बता रहे एक-दो

गो-अभयारण्य में गायों को रखने के लिए 24 शेड बने हैं। जब टीम ने सभी शेड में जाकर गायों की स्थिति देखी तो पता चला कि शेड नंबर 6 व 12 में दो-दो तथा 9, 10, 14, 17, 21 और 24 में एक-एक गाय मृत मिली। इस प्रकार 10 गायें मृत अवस्था में पाई गई तो कई गायें गंभीर रूप से बीमार होकर तड़प रही थी।

नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर मजदूरों ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन 20 से अधिक गायों की मौत होती है। मजदूरों ने गायों की मौत का मुख्य कारण ठंड से बचाव के उपाय नहीं होना, पर्याप्त भूसा नहीं मिलना तथा जो भूसा मिल रहा है, वह भी गुणवत्ता वाला न होना बताया।

टीम को देख मृत गाय का करने लगे इलाज

गो-अभयारण्य में हो रही लापरवाही को छिपाने की भी अधिकारी पूरी कोशिश करते हैं। अधिकारियों को जब पता चला कि शेड में जाकर कवरेज किया जा रहा है तो तत्काल वहां एक डाॅक्टर आ गए और मृत पड़ी गाय का ही इलाज करने लगे।

इलाज करने के साथ ही मृत गाय का फोटो लेने के लिए भी मना करते रहे। डाॅक्टर व डिप्टी डायरेक्टर का कहना था कि गो-अभयारण्य के फोटो लेने के लिए कलेक्टर ने मना किया है। जब तक भास्कर टीम अभयारण्य में रही तब तक मृत गायों को नहीं उठाया गया था। ऐसा क्यों किया जा रहा था, इसका जवाब भी कोई अधिकारी नहीं दे रहे थे।

हमें कमजोर गायें मिलीं, इसलिए मर रहीं

हमें जो गायें मिलीं, वे काफी कमजोर हैं, इसलिए एक-दो गाय रोज मर जाती हैं। गायों को भूसे के साथ ही प्रतिदिन 250 प्रति गाय के मान से सुदाना भी खिलाया जाता है।''

-एस.वी. कोसरवाल, उप संचालक, गो अभ्यारण्य, सालरिया

