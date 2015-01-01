पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यातायात व्यवस्था:जाम से अव्यवस्था, प्रतिबंध के बाद भी वाहनों पर नहीं लगाई रोक

आगर मालवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लाॅकडाउन के बाद से रोज बिगड़ती हैं यातायात व्यवस्था, कोई नहीं देता ध्यान

करीब 8 माह से देखने में आ रहा हैं कि पुरानी कृषि उपज मंडी से अस्पताल चौराहा व बड़ौद दरवाजे तक यातायात का भारी दबाव रहता हैं। सुबह से देर रात तक वाहनों की आवाजाही यहां होती रहती हैं तथा सड़क के किनारे व बीच में लगने वाली दुकानें व हाथ ठेलों के कारण लोगों को पैदल चलने में भी परेशानी होती हैं। त्योहारों के समय भीड़ और बढ़ने से दिन में कई बार जाम लगता हैं।

लेकिन यह समस्या किसी भी जिम्मेदार अधिकारी को दिखाई नहीं दे रही। दिन में दो पहिया वाहन के अलावा बड़े व भारी वाहनों का शहर में प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित हैं, लेकिन पुरानी कृषि उपज मंडी से बड़ौद दरवाजे के बीच यातायात पुलिस का कोई जवान तैनात नहीं रहता। ऐसे में 4 पहिया वाहन चालक बिना किसी रोक-टोक के अपने वाहन यहां से निकालते हैं। 4 पहिया वाहनों व लोडिंग, आॅटो आते ही जाम लग जाता हैं।

गुरुवार को अस्पताल चौराहा पर बार-बार व्यवस्था बिगड़ती रही। कुछ जागरूक लोगों ने थाना प्रभारी हितेश कुमार पाटिल से इस संबंध में चर्चा की थी तो उन्होंने कहा था कि हमारा जवान बस स्टैंड व सरकार बाड़ा क्षेत्र में तैनात रहता हैं। पाटिल ने पुलिस जवान को अस्पताल चौराहे पर व्यवस्था सुधारने के निर्देश भी दिए थे। पाटिल ने यह भी कहा था कि यातायात व्यवस्था बनाना यातायात पुलिस का काम हैं।

मामले में जब भास्कर ने यातायात थाना प्रभारी सोनू बड़गुर्जर से बात की तो उनका कहना था कि हमारे पास जो जवान हैं वह अलग-अलग पाइंट पर तैनात हैं। जुलूस या अन्य कार्यक्रमों में भी जवानों को तैनात करना पड़ता हैं। जब यातायात थाना प्रभारी को बताया गया कि अस्पताल चौराहे पर बार-बार जाम लगता हैं तो वे बोली त्योहार के कारण रश हैं।

जब उनसे कहा गया कि वहां आए दिन जाम लगता हैं, त्योहार के समय व्यवस्था न बिगड़े इसलिए वहां जवान तैनात होना चाहिए तो बड़गुर्जर बोली व्यवस्था करते हैं, लेकिन शुक्रवार को बाजार में भीड़ कुछ कम थी, इसलिए अस्पताल चौराहे पर कम तथा नपा के सामने ज्यादा जाम लगा, लेकिन आश्चर्य की बात यह थी कि अधिकारियों के मामला ध्यान में आने के बाद भी पुलिस या यातायात का जवान इस मार्ग पर नजर नहीं आया। ऐसा लगता हैं कि अधिकारी इस मार्ग पर किसी बड़े हादसे का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

जब-जब इस मार्ग पर जाम लगता हैं तब-तब यहां के जागरूक लोग पूर्व एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह को याद करते हुए कहते हैं कि जब वे पदस्थ थे, तब तक शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था बिलकुल ठीक थी। वे खुद समय-समय पर निरीक्षण करते रहते थे।

आपस में करते है विवाद

बार-बार जाम लगने से स्थानीय दुकानदारों का व्यवसाय भी प्रभावित होता हैं। अपना वाहन निकालने के चक्कर में लोग कई बार आपस में विवाद करने लगते हैं। कुछ जागरूक लोगों का कहना हैं कि लगने वाले जाम में यदि कोई बीमार व्यक्ति फंस गया तो उसकी जान भी जा सकती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें