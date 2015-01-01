पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:पोस्टल बेलेट के आधे घंटे बाद शुरू होगी वोटों की गिनती

आगर मालवा4 घंटे पहले
सामान्य आब्जर्वर डॉ. टी बाबूराव नायडू एवं कलेक्टर अवधेश शर्मा की उपस्थिति में सोमवार को कलेक्टाेरेट मीटिंग हाॅल में मतगणना कार्य में लगने वाले माइक्रो आब्जर्वर, मतगणना सुपरवाइजर्स एवं गणना सहायक को दूसरे चरण का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। आब्जर्वर डॉ. नायडू ने कर्मचारियों से कहा कि वे पारदर्शिता से काम करें तथा गणना एजेंट के डाउट्स क्लियर करते रहे।

पाॅलीटेक्निक काॅलेज में मतगणना के लिए दो कक्ष आरक्षित किए गए हैं। दोनों कक्षों में 7-7 टेबल लगाई जाएगी। पहले कक्ष में 1 से 7 तथा दूसरे में 8 से 17 नवंबर की टेबल होगी। इन टेबलों पर तीन कर्मचारी मतगणना सुपरवाईजर, गणना सहायक एवं माइक्रो आब्जर्वर की ड्यूटी लगाई गई हैं। पहले डाकमत पत्र (पोस्टल बेलेट) की गिनती की जाएगी। इसके लिए अलग से दो टेबल लगाई जाएगी। पोस्टल बेलेट की गणना के 30 मिनट बाद ईवीएम से वोटों की गिनती होगी। आगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 333 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए थे। आगर में पहले 305 मतदान केंद्र थे, लेकिन कोरोना के चलते 28 मतदान केंद्र और बढ़ाए गए थे। वोटों की गिनती 24 राउंड में होगी।

वोटर हेल्पलाइन एप से मिलेगी मतगणना की राउंड वार जानकारी

आगर-मालवा. विधानसभा उपचुनाव-2020 की आज मतगणना होगी। आगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र-166 (अजा) में हुए उपचुनाव के वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे होगी। मतगणना के दिन आम लोग राउंड वार नतीजे ले सके, इसके लिए वोटर हेल्प एप्प लिंक। https://results.eci.gov.in/ पर देख सकेंगे। उक्त एप पर प्रत्येक राउंड के परिणामों की जानकारी दी जाएगी। एप को आप अपने मोबाइल फोन पर प्ले स्टोर से वोटर हेल्पलाइन एप डाउनलोड कर सकते है।

