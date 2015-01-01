पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फूल उत्पादन:150 रुपए किलो में बिके फूल, 60 क्विंटल से अधिक की हुई बिक्री,तीन हजार से अधिक लोग जुड़े हैं फूल उत्पादन से, किसानों को फूलों के मिले अच्छे भाव

आगर मालवाएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली पर सरकार बाड़ा के पास स्थित फूल मंडी में फूलों की बंपर आवक हुई। सुबह 6 बजे से ही किसान मंडी में फूल लेकर आने लगे। नीलाम बोली शुरू हुई तो फूल 120 से लेकर 150 रुपए किलो बिकने लगा। 60 क्विंटल से अधिक की बिक्री हुई। 8 दिन पहले जो किसान 1 पोटली बेचकर मात्र 75 रुपए कमा पाते थे, उनकी पोटली 750 रुपए की बिकी।

उज्जैन, इंदौर, शाजापुर के अलावा जिले के बड़ौद, कानड़, सुसनेर, नलखेड़ा, सोयत, तनोड़िया, पिपलोन आदि स्थानों के व्यापारी भी आगर से फूल लेकर गए।आगर क्षेत्र के किसान फूलों की खेती करने लगे हैं। लगभग 300 से अधिक किसान ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने दो बीघा से अधिक जमीन में फूल उगा रखे हैं। इन किसानों को फूल तोड़ने के लिए 10 से अधिक मजदूरों को प्रतिदिन लगाना पड़ता हैं। करीब 3 हजार लोग फूल व्यवसाय से प्रत्यक्ष, अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से जुड़े हुए हैं। अधिकांश किसान रात में ही फूल तोड़कर रख लेते हैं, ताकि सुबह जल्दी मंडी पहुंचा जा सके।

कानड़ | बजरंग मोहल्ला निवासी हरिनारायण मालवीय द्वारा तीन माह पूर्व अपने खेत में वेलवेट प्रजाति के पौधे लगाए थे। इन पाैधों में फूल लग चुके हैं। फूलों से लदे पाैधों को देखकर खूबसूरत व आकर्षक बनाए रखा है। दीपावली के अवसर पर हरिनारायण द्वारा फूलों से हार बनाकर बेचे गए। इनसे हजारों रुपयों की आमदनी हुई।

