अव्यवस्था:फोन लगाने के डेढ़ घंटे बाद आया जननी वाहन

आगर मालवा2 घंटे पहले
  • गांव की महिलाओं ने करवा दी थी सोदराबाई की डिलीवरी

गर्भवती महिलाओं को घर से नजदीकी अस्पताल लाने के लिए शासन द्वारा भले ही जननी वाहन की व्यवस्था की गई हैं, लेकिन कई बार इन वाहनों का फायदा जरूरतमंदों को नहीं मिलता हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला शुक्रवार को सामने आया।

ग्राम कुंडलाखेड़ा निवासी सोदराबाई पति विक्रम बंजारा को जब प्रसव पीड़ा होने लगी तो महिला के परिजन ने जननी वाहन के लिए फोन लगाया। गांव के चंदर सिंह ने बताया 4 बजे जननी वाहन के लिए फोन लगाया था, लेकिन वाहन डेढ़ घंटे बाद आया। चंदर सिंह का कहना हैं कि इधर वाहन नहीं आ रहा था, उधर महिला को परेशानी बढ़ती जा रही थी।

गांव की महिलाओं ने जब देखा कि महिला दर्द नहीं सह पा रही हैं तो महिलाओं ने जोखिम उठाकर सोदरा बाई की डिलीवरी करवाई। चंदर सिंह का कहना हैं कि डिलीवरी होने के बाद आया जननी वाहन महिला को लेकर जिला अस्पताल रवाना हुआ। चंदर सिंह ने कहा कि ऐसे मामलों में लेटलतीफी से किसी की जान पर बन सकती हैं।

