पटाखे बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस:पटाखा दुकान के लिए आए 77 आवेदन, थाने भेजे

बड़नगर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिनिंग फैक्टरी के मैदान में लग रहा बाजार, व्यापारियों को नगर पालिका से लेना होगी एनओसी

दीपाेत्सव में मात्र 8 दिन बचे हैं। अभी पटाखे बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया एसडीम कार्यालय में शुरू हो चुकी है। शहर में 52 व 25 ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में दुकान लगाने के लिए पटाखा व्यापारियों ने आवेदन दिए हैं। इनके फार्म अभी वैरिफिकेशन के लिए थाने भेजे हैं। पुलिस वैरिफिकेशन के बाद लाइसेंस जारी होंगे। वहां से रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद दुकानें लगाने की कार्रवाई शुरू होगी। इसमें 2 से 3 दिन का समय लगेगा। हर बार स्टेशन के निकट जिनिंग फैक्टरी मैदान में पटाखा बाजार लगता है। इसमें 50 से 55 व्यापारी अपनी पटाखे की अस्थायी दुकानें लगाते हैं।

दीपोत्सव के लिए व्यापारी महीनेभर पहले से ही आॅर्डर बुक करा देते हैं, लेकिन इस बार व्यापारी भी बाजार को देखते हुए ही माल मंगवा रहे हैं। अभी लाइसेंस जारी नहीं होने के कारण कई व्यापारियों ने अभी माल नहीं मंगवाया है, क्योंकि उन्हें डर है अगर अचानक दुकानों की संख्या कम हो गई और किसी को लाइसेंस नहीं मिला तो नुकसान होगा। शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में दुकान लगाने के लिए 77 व्यापारियों ने फार्म भरे हैं। अभी फार्म के वैरिफिकेशन में हो सकता है कुछ रिजेक्ट हो जाए। व्यापारी लाइसेंस जारी होने के इंतजार में है। इसके बाद पटाखा मार्केट कैसा लगेगा, यह स्पष्ट होगा। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर फोकस- जीनिंग फैक्टरी के मैदान में हर बार की तरह इस बार भी दुकानें लगाई जाएगी। प्रशासन सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर ध्यान दे रहा है। इस बार नए लाइसेंस जारी नहीं होंगे। पुराने लाइसेंस ही रिन्युअल होंगे। एसडीएम डाॅ. योगेश भरसट ने पटाखा व्यापारियों की सोमवार को नपा सभागृह में बैठक लेकर एहितयात बरतने के लिए कहा है।

पटाखा व्यापारियों को ये रखना होंगी सावधानियां

  • सभी दुकानों के बीच 3 मीटर की दूरी रखना होगी।
  • नगर पालिका से एनओसी मिलने पर ही दुकानदार को दुकान अलाट होगी।
  • पटाखा दुकान पर 14 साल के बच्चे नहीं बैठ सकेंगे।
  • दुकानदारों को मास्क लगाना होगा और बगैर मास्क वाले ग्राहकों को पटाखे नहीं बेच सकेंगे।
  • दुकानों पर अग्निशमन यंत्र, रेत भरी बाल्टी और पानी भरकर रखना होगा।
  • नपा सीएमओ संदेश शर्मा को पटाखा स्थल का निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
