स्थापना दिवस:अजाक्स ने मध्यप्रदेश का स्थापना दिवस मनाया

बड़नगर2 घंटे पहले
अजाक्स संगठन द्वारा मप्र स्थापना दिवस स्वप्रेरणा से मनाया। 1 नवंबर को अजाक्स के पदाधिकारियों ने संघ कार्यालय में मध्यप्रदेश स्थापना दिवस मनाया गया। अजाक्स संघ के ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष जे.के. मालवीय की अध्यक्षता एवं पंजाब नेशनल बैंक शाखा खरसौदकलां की प्रबंधक अर्चना शिंदे के मुख्य आतिथ्य में आयोजन हुआ।

मालवीय ने बताया कि 1 नवंबर 1956 को इस राज्य का नाम मध्य प्रदेश पड़ा है, इसके पहले इस प्रदेश का नाम मध्य भारत, सोया स्टेट, टाइगर स्टेट, नदियों का मायका आदि विभिन्न नामों से भी इस प्रदेश को जाना जाता था। भौगोलिक स्थिति में यह प्रदेश देश के मध्य में स्थित होने के कारण तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने इस प्रदेश को हृदय प्रदेश के नाम से भी संबोधित करते थे।

