माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल:10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षा के आवेदन जमा कराने की तारीख बढ़ी

बड़नगर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अब 30 नवंबर तक जमा कर सकेंगे फार्म

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने सोमवार को 10वीं एवं 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा के आवेदन भरने संबंधित दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसके अनुसार दोनों परीक्षा के फार्म मंडल की वेबसाइट पर भरे जा सकेंगे। आवेदन जमा करने की आखिरी तारीख अब 30 नवंबर है। इस तारीख तक प्राइवेट और रेग्युलर छात्र आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसके पहले भी माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने आवेदन जमा करने का शेड्यूल जारी किया था।

उसमें 26 अक्टूबर से प्रक्रिया शुरू होना थी, जो 25 नवंबर तक चलना थी, लेकिन अब इसमें बदलाव किया है। इन दोनों परीक्षा के आवेदन जमा कराने की आखिरी तारीख 30 नवंबर नियत की है।इस बार परीक्षा केंद्र बढ़ाने का लिखा: बीईओ लोकेंद्र श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार तहसील में हाईस्कूल और हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल की संख्या 37 है। इनमें नियमित पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थी 6 हजार 748 परीक्षा के लिए फार्म भरेंगे। इसके अलावा प्राइवेट परीक्षार्थी के फार्म भी भरे जाएंगे। परीक्षा के लिए 14 केंद्र हैं। शासन के संशोधित आदेशानुसार हर केंद्र पर 250 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देंगे। केंद्र बढ़ाने को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग को लिखा गया है।

परीक्षा से एक माह पहले फार्म जमा करने पर लगेंगे 10900 रुपए30 नवंबर तक परीक्षा शुल्क 900 रुपए लगेगा। इसके बाद विलंब शुल्क से आवेदन जमा कर सकेंगे । 31 दिसंबर तक परीक्षा शुल्क 2900 रुपए विलंब शुल्क लगेगा। 3 जनवरी तक विलंब शुल्क सहित आवेदन करने पर 5 हजार 900 रुपए लगेंगे। इसमें 900 रुपए परीक्षा शुल्क और 5 हजार रुपए विलंब शुल्क शामिल है। मंडल की परीक्षा के प्रथम प्रश्न-पत्र के 1 माह पहले तक आवेदन जमा किए जा सकेंगे। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को 10 हजार 900 चुकाना होंगे। माशिमं के सचिव ने इसके निर्देश जारी किए हैं। स्वाध्यायी विद्यार्थियों के परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र में उनका नामांकन आवेदन निहित होगा। अर्थात आवेदन का प्रथम भाग नामांकन फार्म और द्वितीय भाग परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र होगा। मंडल के मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय द्वारा वेबसाइट www.Mpbsc.nic.In पर लाॅग इन करने पर विद्यालय को परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र भरने का विकल्प रहेगा।

