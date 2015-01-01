पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:श्री महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में सालभर में एक बार चढ़ने वाला चोला आज चढ़ेगा

बड़नगर2 घंटे पहले
शनिवार को दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में अपने-अपने घर-प्रतिष्ठान में पूजन के बाद देर रात तक दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालु पहुंचेंगे। मंदिर के पुजारी पं. राजेंद्रकुमार शर्मा ने बताया शनिवार को महालक्ष्मीजी का अभिषेक होगा और उसके बाद शृंगार किया जाएगा।

महालक्ष्मीजी का चोला दिवाली के दिन ही चढ़ता है और यह चोला रजत और स्वर्ण बर्क से चढ़ाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मंदिर में तीस साल से अखंड ज्योति जल रही है। मंदिर के गर्भग्रह में भगवान शिव विराजित हैं। मंदिर में एक पुराना कुआं भी है।

श्री महालक्ष्मी मंदिर करीब 600 साल पुराना है। बड़नगर नहीं बसा था, उसके पहले से माताजी इस स्थान पर विराजित हैं। इस मंदिर में महालक्ष्मी की मूर्ति महिषासुर मर्दिनी की है। इसमें माताजी महिषासुर का वध करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं।

मंदिर पुरातन है, लेकिन श्रद्धालुओं की आस्था और सहयोग से मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार होने से मंदिर आकर्षक हो गया है। शर्मा ने बताया दीपावली के अलावा दोनों नवरात्रि में भी मंदिर में यज्ञ हवन होते हैं। इस वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क पहनकर आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को मंदिर में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

