सम्मान समारोह:मातृभूमि के लिए जो शीश कटाते हैं, उनका होता है हमेशा जग में सम्मान

बड़नगर2 घंटे पहले
  • शायनिंग क्लब पे वीर सैनिकों का किया सम्मान

नगर की खेल एवं साहित्य सांस्कृतिक संस्था शायनिंग क्लब बड़नगर द्वारा मध्यप्रदेश स्थापना दिवस एवं शरद उत्सव के अवसर पर देश के वीर सैनिकों का सम्मान समारोह एवं कवि सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया। संस्था अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्रसिंह चौहान धुरेरी ने स्वागत भाषण दिया। मां सरस्वती की वंदना गीतकार योगेश जोशी ने प्रस्तुत की। सेवानिवृत्त एवं नए सैनिकों का सम्मान किया गया।

शायनिंग क्लब से जुड़े साहित्यधर्मी मनीष पांचाल, डॉ. नजर हुसैन, अजय पंड्या सजग, योगेश जोशी, प्रमोद पंचोली, सुभाष तिवारी, राजेंद्रसिंह पंवार, शैलेंद्र तिवारी आदि ने मातृभूमि के लिए जो शीश कटाते हैं, उनका होता है जग में हमेशा सम्मान जैसी रचनाओं से आयोजन को यादगार बनाया। पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष सुकमाल जैन, आर्मी क्लब के ललित सर्राफ ने देशभक्ति से ओतप्रोत विचार प्रस्तुत किए। आयोजन में अभिनंदित सैनिकों ने अपने अनुभव सुनाकर लोगों को भावविभोर कर दिया। संस्था के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सुशील गोधा, कुंजबिहारी सोनी, हेमंत माथुर, सुभाष गुप्ते, विजय भाटी, बाबूभाई बोहरा, श्रीकृष्ण राणा, मुकेश मोरवाल, जगदीश मछलीकुंड आदि ने स्वागत किया।

