गुर्जर समाजजन:साढ़े तीन दिन के लॉकडाउन की परंपरा, पितरों का श्राद्ध करते हैं गुर्जर समाजजन,दिवाली पर किया जाता है परंपरा का निर्वाह

बड़नगरएक घंटा पहले
प्रेमचंद द्वितीय |पांच दिनी दीपोत्सव के तहत शनिवार को दिवाली मनाई गई। दिवाली समाज की मान्यता के निमित्त मनाया जाता है। अमावस्या की रात मनाए जाने वाला दीपोत्सव अनेक परंपराओं को जीवित रखता है। कई समाज अपनी अनूठी परंपरा का निर्वाह आज भी कर रहे हैं। इनमें गुर्जर समाज भी शामिल है।कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन तो इस बार लोगों को मालूम पड़ा लेकिन गुर्जर समाज परंपरा के अनुसार दिवाली पर साढ़े तीन दिन तक लॉकडाउन में रहते हैं। गुर्जर समाज दीपोत्सव की खुशियों के पहले पूर्वजों का श्राद्ध कर उन्हें याद करते हैं और साढ़े तीन दिन तक समाज के लोग घरों में लाॅक रहते हैं।

सदियों से चली आ रही परंपरा आज भी बरकरार है। उज्जैन जिलों के कई गांवों में आज भी यह परंपरा दिवाली पर होती है। ग्राम टकरावदा के गुर्जर समाज के वरिष्ठ मांगीलाल गुर्जर पूर्व सरपंच ने बताया कि दिवाली के दिन समाज के लोग नदी या तालाब के किनारे जाकर सरोवर पूजन करते हैं और पांच प्रकार के वृक्षों की लंबी बेल बनाकर उस पर जलता हुआ दीपक पानी में छोड़कर पितरों का आह्वान करते हैं।

दीपक जलते रहने तक वहीं रुककर पितरों की पूजन करते हैं। इसके बाद दिवाली मनाते है। कई स्थानों पर यह परंपरा धीरे-धीरे लुप्त भी हो रही है। समाज के लोग धनतेरस से घर में रहते हैं और पड़वा की दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद घर से निकलते हैं। साढ़े तीन दिन तक गुर्जर समाज के लोगों के घर से न निकलने के कारण अनेक गांवों में उनके द्वारा किए जाने वाले व्यवसाय के न होने से गांवों में कमी महसूस की जाती है। पूर्व जनपद सदस्य किशोर गुर्जर ने बताया कि ये समाज की पुरानी परंपरा है जो गुर्जर बहुल बस्ती में अभी भी होती है। शहरों में यह परंपरा केवल याद किए जाने तक की सीमा में पहुंच गई है। जैन समाज के शांतिलाल गोखरू ने बताया कि दिवाली के दिन भगवान महावीर स्वामी के निर्वाण दिवस पर अमावस्या की रात के बाद सुबह एकम के दिन मंदिरों में निर्वाण के लाड़ू चढ़ाए जाते हैं। भगवान को मोक्ष मिलने पर खुशी के रूप में मोदक चढ़ाए जाते हैं। दिवाली के दिन ही गणधर गौतम स्वामी को अनंत आत्मप्रकाश उपलब्ध हुआ था।

