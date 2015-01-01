पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्याख्यानमाला:पर्यावरणीय समस्याओं को लेकर हुई वेब व्याख्यानमाला

खाचरौद2 दिन पहले
शासकीय विक्रम महाविद्यालय में स्वामी विवेकानंद कैरियर मार्गदर्शन योजना के अंतर्गत स्नातक द्वितीय वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों के लिए प्राचार्या डॉ. ललिता निगम की अध्यक्षता में वेब व्याख्यानमाला का आयोजन किया गया।

व्याख्यानमाला राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 विभिन्न व्यवसायिक पाठ्यक्रमों की जानकारी व विकासजन्य पर्यावरणीय समस्या और समाधान विषय पर हुई। मुख्य वक्ता प्रो. ज्योति यादव ने विकासजन्य पर्यावरणीय समस्याओं का परिचय देकर उनके समाधान पर चर्चा की।

डॉ. तबस्सुम पटेल ने राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 पर प्रकाश डालते हुए इसके मुख्य बिंदुओं, कमियों व चुनौतियों से अवगत कराया। प्रकोष्ठ संयोजक प्रो. हेमलता राठौड़ ने व्यावसायी पाठ्यक्रम की जानकारी दी। संचालन डॉ. मनीष मौर्य ने किया। आभार प्रो. विजयसिंह मंडलोई ने माना।

