पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आदेश:ग्रामीण बोले- पटवारी काम करने के बदले में मांगता है हमेशा रुपए

मड़ावदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने मौके पर निलंबित करने के दिए आदेश

गांव में गुरुवार काे कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने पहुंचकर गांव चाैपाल लगाई। ग्रामीणों से रूबरू हाेकर उनकी समस्या जानकर निराकरण किया। इसमें खेत सड़क योजना, खाद की समस्या सहित अन्य कुछ समस्या ग्रामीणों द्वारा बताई गई है। उनका भी चार दिन में निराकरण करने का आश्वासन कलेक्टर ने दिया।

कलेक्टर ने खेत सड़क योजना की समस्या को माैके पर ही स्वीकृत किया। ग्रामीणाें ने कलेक्टर काे बताया कि जो पुराने नामांतरण और बंटवारे हैं, वह समय पर नहीं हो रहे हैं। लोगों से काम के बदले पटवारी द्वारा रुपए मांगे जाते हैं। इस पर कलेक्टर ने मौके पर ही पटवारी धर्मेंद्र पंवार को निलंबित करने के आदेश दिए।

इस मौके पर एसडीएम पुरुषोत्तम कुमार, तहसीलदार मधु नायक, नायब तहसीलदार शिवकांत पांडे, अर्पित मेहता, जनपद सीईओ जिमी बाहेती, खाचरौद थाना प्रभारी रवींद्रसिंह बारिया आदि विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद थे। संचालन उपसरपंच राधेश्याम राठौड़ ने किया। आभार सरपंच कैलाश कटारिया ने माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें