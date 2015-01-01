पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Mahidpur
  • 2300 Years Ago In Ujjain, Coins Of Gajalakshmi Were Carved On The Coins, Muslim Rulers Also Made A Marking Of The Idol Of Lakshmiji To Keep The Treasury Safe.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उज्जैन में सिक्कों पर उकेरे गए:2300 साल पहले उज्जैन में सिक्कों पर उकेरे गए थे गजलक्ष्मी के चित्र,मुस्लिम शासकों ने भी राजकोष को सुरक्षित रखने लक्ष्मीजी की मूर्ति का किया अंकन

महिदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विशाल शर्मा |सिक्कों पर मां लक्ष्मी के चित्र का चलन आज या कल का नहीं बल्कि वर्षों पुराना है। लक्ष्मी का समृद्धि व ऐश्वर्य का प्रतीक के साथ खजाने में संपन्नता के लिए जहां हिंदू शासक सिक्कों पर महालक्ष्मी के स्वरूप का अंकन करते थे, वहीं मुस्लिम शासकों ने भी इसे अपनाया।अश्विनी शोध संस्थान के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. आर.सी. ठाकुर ने बताया कि ईसा से 300 वर्ष पहले से भारत में सभी लोग लक्ष्मी को ऐश्वर्य तथा सौभाग्य की देवी के रूप में पूजने लगे थे। इस काल तक राजा के ऐश्वर्य का प्रतीक लक्ष्मी को माना जाने लगा था। जनविश्वास के अनुसार लक्ष्मी स्वभाव से चंचला थी।

अत: राजा अपने सिक्कों पर लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति अंकित कराता था ताकि राजलक्ष्मी उसके राजकोष में सुरक्षित रहे। सबसे प्राचीन उज्जैन के सिक्कों पर गजलक्ष्मी का अंकन मिलता है, जो करीब 2300 वर्ष प्राचीन है। इसमें एक ओर ध्वजा लिए हुए पुरुष अंकित है और दूसरी ओर गजलक्ष्मी की कमल पर खड़ी मूर्ति है। इसके एक हाथ में कमल का फूल है। यह तांबे का ढला हुआ सिक्का ईसा से तीन शताब्दी पहले का है। पांचाल राज्य के फाल्गुनी मित्र के तांबे के सिक्के पर भी लक्ष्मीदेवी की मूर्ति अंकित है। यह कमल के खिले हुए पुष्प पर खड़ी है। इनका एक हाथ कमल पर तथा दूसरा हाथ ऊपर उठा हुआ है। जिसमें कमल है। इनके मस्तक पर पंखों का मुकुट एवं कानों में गोल बालियां हैं। कंधे से लेकर पैराें तक लटका हुआ वस्त्र है। यह सिक्का भी ईसा से पहली शताब्दी पूर्व का है।

गजनवी ने भी सिक्कों पर लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति का किया अंकन
राज्य लक्ष्मी का मोह भारत पर आक्रमण करने वाले यवन शासकों को भी सम्मोहित करता रहा। सोमनाथ के शिव मंदिर को तोड़ने वाले मोहम्मद गजनवी ने भी अपने सिक्कों पर एक तरफ चार हाथों वाली लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति का अंकन करवाकर अपने राजकोष को सुरक्षित रखने का प्रयास किया था। मालवा के परमार, गुजरात के चालुक्य तथा चौहान राजा अजय देव सहित संपूर्ण भारत के शासकों ने समय समय पर अपने सिक्कों पर लक्ष्मी का अंकन करवाकर चंचला लक्ष्मी को राजकोष में कैद करने का प्रयास िकया। किंतु लक्ष्मी सदैव अपने स्वभाव के अनुसार अपने उपासकों को उपकृत करती रही है। लक्ष्मी का चतुर्भुज स्वरूप 9वीं शताब्दी से सिक्कों पर मिलता है।

गुप्त वंश के सिक्कों पर भी लक्ष्मीजी की आकृति
मथुरा के राजबुल के पुत्र राजा सोहास के तांबे के सिक्कों पर भी गजलक्ष्मी का अंकन मिलता है। इसमें दोनों ओर हाथी इन्हें कमल के फूलों पर खड़े होकर स्नान करा रहे हैं। सिंहल के राजाओं के सिक्कों पर भी लक्ष्मी का अंकन मिलता है। इसमें भी लक्ष्मी खड़ी है और दोनों ओर से दो हाथी लक्ष्मी को स्नान करा रहे हैं। यह सिक्का ईसा की पहली शताब्दी के लगभग का माना जाता है। इसी प्रकार भारत के स्वर्णयुग के निर्माता गुप्त राजाओं का मुख्य ध्येय था। साम्राज्य का विस्तार, राज्यकोष का विस्तार तथा सौंदर्य की उपासना। इस लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने का सबसे प्रबल साधन लक्ष्मी ही हो सकती थी। इसी कारण से गुप्त राजाओं ने अपने सिक्कों पर लक्ष्मी का अंकन करवाया। चंद्रगुप्त के सिक्कों पर और चंद्रगुप्त अौर कुमारदेवी की मूर्ति बनी है। दूसरी ओर सिंह पर बैठी लक्ष्मी बनी है। इसके एक हाथ में पाश तथा दूसरे में नाल सहित कमल का छाता है।
कुमारगुप्त के सिक्के में सुखासन में बैठी हैं मां लक्ष्मी
समुद्रगुप्त, चंद्रगुप्त द्वितीय एवं कुमारगुप्त प्रथम के सिक्कों पर भी लक्ष्मी का अंकन विभिन्न रूपों में किया है। कुमारगुप्त के धनुर्धारी सिक्के पर लक्ष्मी सात पंखुड़ी वाले कमल के फूल पर सुखासन में बैठी है। एक हाथ पाश तथा दूसरे में कमल फूल की नाल है। कुमारगुप्त के एक और सिक्के में कुमारगुप्त गेंडे को तलवार से मारते दिखाए हैं। सिक्के के पीछे देवी पर एक यक्ष छत्री से छाया कर रहा है और देवी को हाथी सूंड से कमल चढ़ा रहा है। घटोत्कच के सिक्के पर लक्ष्मी कमल पर विराजित है। छठी शताब्दी के कश्मीर के राजा तोरमान के सिक्कों के पीछे गुप्त राजाओं के सिक्कों की तरह बैठी लक्ष्मी की आकृति मिलती है। राजा गांगेय देव ने 11वीं शताब्दी के सोने के सिक्कों पर चार हाथों वाली सुखासन में बैठी लक्ष्मी का अंकन करवाया। इसमें मुकुट, कड़े, कुंडल व बाजुबंद पहने हैं। ऐसे ही गहड़वाल के राजा गोविंदचंद, बुंदेलखंड के चंदेल राजा वीर वर्मा देव के सिक्कों पर भी अंकन मिलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें