पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:सिंचाई के लिए पर्याप्त बिजली नहीं मिलने से किसान गुस्साए

महिदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसानों को रबी की फसल के दौरान सिंचाई के लिए पर्याप्त बिजली नहीं मिलने से समस्या आ रही है। उसमें भी सही वोल्टेज नहीं आने से किसानों में आक्रोश है। ऐसे में किसानों ने बिजली कंपनी के कार्यालय पहुंच अपनी समस्या बताई। इसमें आश्वासन मिलने के बाद ही शांत हुए।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम कढ़ाई व लाखाखेड़ी नाहरपुर में पिछले 15 दिनों से बिजली में पर्याप्त वोल्टेज नहीं मिल रहा है। इससे किसानों को खेतों में सिंचाई करने में असुविधा हो रही है। श्यामसिंह पंवार, राकेश रावल, गजराजसिंह पंवार, विक्रम पंड्या ने बताया कि अघोषित बिजली कटौती व वोल्टेज की समस्या आ रही है। दिन व रात में केवल इंतजार करते रहते हैं। इसमें सिंचाई के लिए मिलने वाली बिजली न के बराबर मिल रही है।

इस संबंध में ग्रामीणों ने जिम्मेदारों को कई बार अवगत कराया। इसके बाद भी समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है। ऐसे में नाराज किसान शुक्रवार को अपनी समस्या को लेकर बिजली कंपनी कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां खराब बिजली व्यवस्था को लेकर नाराजगी जताई। काफी देर चर्चा के बाद अधिकारियों के आश्वासन के बाद ग्रामीण शांत हुए।

जल्द सुधार किया जाएगा

ग्राम कढ़ाई, लाखाखेड़ी नाहरपुर क्षेत्र में फीडर की लंबाई ज्यादा होने की वजह से समस्या आ रही है। शीघ्र मेंटेनेंस करवाकर व्यवस्था में सुधार कार्य किया जा रहा है। वहीं नए फीडर से जोड़ने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इससे स्थाई हल हो सके।

-राजीव पटेल, डीई, बिजली कंपनी, महिदपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें