किसान परेशान:खरीफ फसल बीमा राशि निकालने किसान सुबह से बैंक के बाहर लग जाते हैं कतार में

महिदपुर4 घंटे पहले
खरीफ फसल की बीमा राशि आने के बाद बैंकों में ग्रामीणों की भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। जहां धीमी गति से कार्य के चलते किसान परेशान हो रहे हैं। अवकाश के बाद सोमवार को जिला सहकारी ग्रामीण बैंक में किसानों की काफी भीड़ थी। बैंक के बाहर किसानों की धक्का मुक्की से सोशल डिस्टेंस की भी धज्जियां उड़ती दिखी। रुपए जल्दी निकालने के लिए सुबह से कतार में खड़े हो गए। लेकिन दोपहर तक नंबर नहीं आने से उनके चेहरे पर निराशा भी नजर आई।

किसानों ने बताया वर्तमान में रबी फसल की सिंचाई कार्य चल रहा है। बैंक से रुपए निकालकर वापस कृषि उपकरण लेकर खेत पहुंचना है। इसके लिए सुबह 6 बजे से आकर बैंक के बाहर कतार में खड़े हैं ताकि समय पर पुन: सिंचाई व्यवस्था संभाल सकें लेकिन बैंक में भुगतान में देरी के कारण परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। काफी देर इंतजार करने के बाद राशि मिल रही है।

विधायक ने मैनेजर से ली जानकारी

विधायक बहादुरसिंह चौहान ने बैंक से सामने गुजरते वक्त किसानों की भीड़ देख बैंक का मुआयना किया। साथ ही किसानों से चर्चा कर उनकी समस्याएं सुनी। इसके बाद विधायक चौहान ने बैंक मैनेजर अशोक ज्ञानी से बीमा राशि वितरण व्यवस्था को लेकर जानकारी ली। प्रबंधक को बिना परेशानी के राशि वितरण करने के निर्देश दिए। मैनेजर ज्ञानी ने बताया कि किसानों की अधिक संख्या देखते हुए भुगतान के दो काउंटर कर दिए। किसी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो ऐसा प्रयास है।

