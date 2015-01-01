पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पर्व:गंगावाड़ी मैदान में लगा पटाखा बाजार, दीपावली पर केवल होगी स्वदेशी आतिशबाजी की गंूज

महिदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नियमों के पालन के साथ मार्केट लगाया, व्यापारी इस बार देवी-देवता के फोटो लगे पटाखे भी नहीं लाए

दीपावली पर्व के चलते गंगावाड़ी मेला मैदान में पटाखा बाजार सजकर तैयार होने लगा है। शर्तों व नियमों के साथ पटाखों व्यापारियों को छूट मिल गई है। इससे पटाखा व्यापारियों के चेहरे पर रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि कोराेना महामारी के कारण शादी, विवाह एवं अन्य सभी कार्यक्रम रद्द हो गए। अब दीपावली पर शासन द्वारा कुछ छूट मिली है। इससे अच्छी ग्राहकी की आस है।

वहीं एक खास बात यह है कि इस दीपावली केवल स्वदेशी पटाखों की ही आतिशबाजी देखने को मिलेगी। इससे देश का पैसा देश में ही काम आएगा। साथ ही देश व प्रदेश में चल रहे विरोध के कारण देवी, देवताओं के फोटो छपे पटाखे भी नहीं मिलेंगे। सलमान मंसूरी, हारून मंसूरी ने बताया कि इस बार कोई भी व्यापारी विदेशी माल नहीं लाया है। सभी पटाखे मेड इन इंडिया है। वहीं लोगों की भावनाओं को देखते हुए देवी, देवताओं के प्रकाशित फोटो वाले पटाखे भी नहीं लाए हैं।

विक्रेता विशाल पाटनी ने बताया कि प्रशासन के निर्देशानुसार इस बार केवल धीमी आवाज वाले छोटे पटाखे बिक्री हेतु लाए हैं। इसमें 1 हजार बम की लड़, बड़ा क्रेकर, 25 साउंड, मटकी अनार व बच्चों के लिए फैंसी पटाखे ही उपलब्ध है। इधर, पटाखा बाजार में नगर पालिका द्वारा दुकानदारों के लिए व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इसमें प्रत्येक दुकान के सामने पानी से भरे ड्रम रखे हैं। साथ ही बाजार में प्रकाश व्यवस्था व फायर फाइटर की ड्यूटी लगाई गई।

लॉटरी निकालकर आवंटित की गईं 40 दुकानें

गत दिनों पटाखा व्यापारियों की बैठक हुई थी। इसमें पटाखा लाइसेंस नवीनीकरण किए गए। साथ ही एसडीएम कैलाश ठाकुर व तहसीलदार विनोद शर्मा के निर्देशन में नगर पालिका द्वारा लाॅटरी आवंटन के माध्यम से 40 दुकानें आवंटित की गई है। इसमें पटाखा व्यापारियों को कोविड 19 नियम मास्क पहनना, सोशल डिस्टेंस, सैनिटाइजर रखना आदि का पालन करना अनिवार्य है। साथ ही दुकानों के बीच करीब 10 फीट की दूरी एवं प्रत्येक दुकान पर बालूरेत की व्यवस्था होना चाहिए है।

दीपोत्सव की हुई तैयारी, इस बार चार दिन की दिवाली

माकड़ौन. दीप पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में दुकानें सज गई हैं, परंतु अभी भी अच्छी ग्राहकी की आस लगाए व्यापारी भाग्य के भरोसे बैठे हैं। नगर में दीप सामग्री की दुकानें सज गई है। दीपोत्सव को लेकर नगर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी उत्साह है। रंगोली, साज-सज्जा सामग्री, पशुधन सजाने की सामग्री, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकानें भी ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने हेतु सज गई है। इस साल पर्व पांच की जगह मात्र चार दिनों का ही रहेगा। दीपावली एवं रूप चौदस पंचाग गणना अनुसार एक ही दिन होने से 1 दिन कम हो गया है। इससे इस वर्ष दीपावली पर्व चार दिनों का रहेगा।

दीप पर्व के चलते मंडी में 6 दिवसीय अवकाश

महिदपुर. दीपावली पर्व के चलते कृषि उपज मंडी में 6 दिवसीय अवकाश रहेगा। इससे 12 नवंबर धनतेरस, 13 को रूप चौदस, 14 को लक्ष्मी पूजन, 15 को पड़वा, 16 भाईदूज एवं 17 नवंबर तक नीलामी कार्य बंद रहेगा। मंडी सचिव बी.एल. चौधरी ने अवकाश अवधि में कृषि उपज मंडी प्रांगण में विक्रय हेतु नहीं लाने का अनुरोध किया। किसान अपनी फसल मंडी/ उपमंडी परिसर में खुली नीलामी में विक्रय कर उचित भाव, सही तौल, उसी दिवस भुगतान व्यवस्था का लाभ ले सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें