पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोकार्पण:बटन दबाते ही सेंट्रल लाइट की दुधिया रोशनी से जगमगाई नगर की मुख्य सड़क

महिदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनतेरस पर 41 लाख की सेंट्रल लाइटों का हुआ लोकार्पण

नगर में 41 लाख रुपए की लागत से लगी सेंटर लाइटिंग का शुभारंभ कर लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम पुराना बस स्टैंड विजय स्तंभ पर किया। इसमें नगर के कृषि उपज मंडी से नए बस स्टैंड तक मुख्य सड़कें दुधिया लाइटों से राेशन हुई। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि क्षेत्रीय विधायक बहादुरसिंह चौहान थे।

विशेष अतिथि पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष कय्यूम नागौरी, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता शांतिलाल छजलानी, कैलाश सूर्यवंशी, भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष उमा पांडे, किसान मोर्चा अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश माली, व्यापारी प्रकोष्ठ जिला संयोजक सुधीर मूणत, सुनील जैन, कैलाश राठी उपस्थित थे।

भाजपा मीडिया प्रभारी ओम सोनी ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम में विधायक चौहान ने विद्युत प्रदाय का बटन दबाकर नगर की सेंट्रल लाइटों का शुभारंभ किया। बटन ऑन होते ही पूरा मुख्य मार्ग दूधिया रोशनी से जगमगा उठा। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक चौहान ने बताया कि अभी नए बस स्टैंड तक सेंटर लाइट का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। डिवाइड का निर्माण होने के बाद नारायणा रोड तक कार्य होना शेष है।

डिवाइडर बनाने एवं नारायणा रोड पर लग रहे जाम को देखते हुए नपा द्वारा रोड के चौड़ीकरण के लिए दो करोड़ की डीपीआर बनाई है। इसके लिए राज्य एवं केंद्र शासन से राशि को प्रदान करवाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। नगर पालिका सीएमओ सी.एस. जाट व नगर पालिका स्टाफ द्वारा अतिथियों का पुष्पमाला से स्वागत किया गया। आभार सीएमओ जाट ने माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें