जागरूक:अभी दवाई नहीं, इसलिए मास्क ही वैक्सीन -खेमसरा

महिदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

अभी बाजार में कोरोना की दवाई उपलब्ध नहीं है, इसलिए अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। लोग मास्क पहनें, दो गज की दूरी रखें, हाथों को सैनेटाइज करें, स्वयं मास्क लगाएं और दूसरों को भी मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित और जागरूक करें। यह बात राज्य शिक्षक संघ मध्यप्रदेश (महिला मोर्चा) की प्रांताध्यक्ष सुषमा खेमसरा ने ग्राम भीमाखेड़ा में संचालित मोहल्ला क्लास के दौरान विद्यार्थियों और उनके अभिभावकों से कही।

राज्य शिक्षक संघ महिदपुर के सचिव मो. सलीम नागौरी के नेतृत्व में भीमाखेड़ा पेट्रोल पंप, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक, नाग मंदिर के आसपास और भीमाखेड़ा में बिना मास्क वाले लोगों को मास्क वितरण कर मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम में प्राथमिक विद्यालय भीमाखेड़ा स्टाफ का सराहनीय सहयोग रहा। जनशिक्षक मो. शब्बीर नागौरी, प्राथमिक विद्यालय भीमाखेड़ा स्टाफ मुन्नालाल दोहरे, रमाकांत माहेश्वरी, संजय शर्मा, पुष्पा मेहता, नीतू मंडोर, ज्योति डोडिया, जाकिर एहमद नागौरी, ममता कुंवर देवड़ा आदि मौजूद थे।

