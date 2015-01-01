पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न:प्रदेश में भाजपा की जीत पर महिदपुर रोड में निकाली विजय यात्रा और आतिशबाजी की

महिदपुर रोड3 घंटे पहले
नगर में जैसे ही भाजपा के उपचुनाव में भाजपा के जीत के रूझान मिले कार्यकर्ताओं ने डीजे के साथ विजय जुलूस निकाला। इस अवसर पर मंडल अध्यक्ष संदीप व्यास ने कहा कि अब जनता ने पुनः शिवराज को आशीर्वाद दिया है और यह भाजपा की नीति, शिवराज की योजना और नरेंद्र मोदी का साहस जीता है। इस अवसर पर मांगीलाल सेठिया, रामसिंह आचार्य, पवन चौहान, गोपाल बैरागी, रमेश मीणा, सत्यनारायण पाटीदार, रामप्रसाद कुमावत, नरेंद्र पोरवाल आदि उपस्थित थे।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी कर जश्न मनाया: कायथा | मप्र के उपचुनाव में मिली विजय पर कायथा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा उज्जैन-मक्सी मार्ग बस स्टैंड पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा जश्न मनाया। इस अवसर पर कृषि उपज मंडी तराना के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि सौदानसिंह सिसौदिया, जितेंद्रसिंह सिसौदिया छोटा रावला, सांसद प्रतिनिधि गुड्डू पांडे, वासुदेव पांडे, राकेश अग्रवाल, रविराजसिंह सिसौदिया, प्रेमपालसिंह सिसौदिया, बंशीलाल चौधरी आदि उपस्थित रहे।

भाजपा नगर मंडल ने जुलूस निकाला

तराना. भारतीय जनता पार्टी नगर मंडल तराना द्वारा प्रदेश में हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा की जीत होने पर स्थानीय बस स्टैंड पर जमकर नारेबाजी कर आतिशबाजी की गई तथा मिठाई बांटी गई। नगर के प्रमुख मार्गों से विजय जुलूस ढोल के साथ निकाला गया। इस अवसर पर पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेश पलोड़, नरेंद्र बिलड़ा, अशोक वक्त, गोकुल खंडाल, ठाकुर कृष्णपालसिंह तोमर, मंडल अध्यक्ष प्रवीण पालोतरा, जगदीश वर्मा, कैलाश परिहार आदि मौजूद थे। जुलूस का समापन बस स्टैंड पर हुआ, जहां मंडल अध्यक्ष ने इस जीत को कार्यकर्ता की जीत बताया।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने की आतिशबाजी

महिदपुर. भाजपा के उपचुनाव में बहुमत आते ही क्षेत्र के विधायक बहादुरसिंह चौहान के मार्गदर्शन में भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष उमा पांडे के नेतृत्व में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने शाम को पुराना बस स्टैंड स्थित विजय स्तंभ पर एकत्र होकर जीत का जश्न मनाते हुए नारेबाजी के साथ जमकर आतिशबाजी की गई। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जुलूस निकाला। नगर अध्यक्ष पांडे सहित महिला मोर्चा उपाध्यक्ष अन्नू परमार, महेश जोशी, देवेंद्र उद्धव, जगदीश राठौर, विमल मेहता आदि मौजूद थे। जानकारी ओम सोनी ने दी।

माकड़ौन. मप्र उपचुनाव एवं बिहार चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत का जश्न मनाया गया। जश्न में आतिशबाजी कर एवं ढोल बजाकर कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुशी जाहिर की। भाजयुमो मंडल अध्यक्ष दिलीप गामी, मंडल महामंत्री गोकुल मिस्त्री, मनोहर बोहरा, संजय जैन, चंदनसिंह खोकरिया, फारुक खान, हरि गामी, चंपालाल वर्मा चिकली आदि उपस्थित थे।

