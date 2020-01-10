पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:बीनपुरा रोड किनारे की झाड़ियां बढ़ी, रहवासियों में जहरीले जंतुओं का डर

महिदपुर13 घंटे पहले
बीनपुरा मार्ग पर सड़क किनारे बढ़ रही झाडियां।
  • लोगों ने कहा- जिम्मेदारों के ध्यान नहीं देने से साफ-सफाई नहीं हो रही

बीनपुरा रोड पर सफाई के अभाव में जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर लग रहे हैं। कुछ जगह पर कंटीले पौधे, खरपतवार बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में मच्छरों के प्रकोप के साथ जहरीले जीव जंतु पनप रहे हैं। इससे रहवासियों में भय है। इतना ही नहीं सड़क किनारे कंटीली झाड़ियां सड़क तक आ गई हैं इससे लोगों को असुविधा हो रही है। वहीं सांप, बिच्छू, कीट, कीड़े जैसे जहरीले जीव पनप रहे हैं, जो कई बार आसपास घरों तक में घुस जाते हैं। इससे रहवासियों को हर पल इनका भय बना रहता है। लोगों ने बताया कि जिम्मेदारों द्वारा सफाई व्यवस्था पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इसके चलते जगह जगह गंदगी पसरी हुई है।

बंद पड़ी स्ट्रीट लाइटें, हादसे का अंदेशा
रहवासियों के अनुसार बीनपुरा रोड पर पिछले कई माह से स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद पड़ी है। इससे लोगों में हादसे का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। उक्त मार्ग से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के साथ ही रहवासी कॉलोनियां जुड़ी है। यहां से रात में भी लोग आवाजाही करते रहते हैं। ऐसे में सड़क किनारे कंटीली झाड़ियों सहित रास्ते के आसपास जगह खस्ताहाल हो रही है। इस कारण लोगों को हादसे का भय बना रहता है। अधिकांश रात में समस्या अधिक रहती है। इतना ही नहीं कई बाइक चालक तो हादसे में चोटिल भी हो चुके हैं। रहवासियों ने जवाबदारों से उचित निराकरण की मांग की।

