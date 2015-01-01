पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ मुहूर्त:पिछले साल से कम रही भीड़, निकलते रहे वाहन,शुभ मुहूर्त में हुआ पूजन, रात में लिया आतिशबाजी मजा

महिदपुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर में दिवाली पर्व हर्षोल्लास से मनाया गया। शनिवार को बाजार में पूजन सामग्री के साथ हार-फूल की खरीदारी की। दिवाली के दिन प्रतिष्ठानों पर अच्छी भीड़ के चलते बाजार में रौनक देखने को मिली। साथ ही लोगों ने दिनभर पटाखों, मिठाई की खरीददारी की। साथ ही महिलाओं ने घरेलू सामान, खील-बताशे, रंगोली, मिट्टी के दीपक आदि सामान खरीदा।

नगरवासियों ने अपने घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों को फूलों से तो कहीं
आर्टिफिशियल फूलों से साथ आकर्षक रंग-बिरंगी विद्युत लाइट से सजाया। पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में बाजार में दिनभर रहने वाली भीड़ नहीं दिखाई दी। इससे वाहन तो ठीक पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल होता था। जबकि इस वर्ष भीड़ कम रहने से वाहनों की आवाजाही लगातार बनी रही।
व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिले
हालांकि पर्व की खरीददारी से बाजार में अच्छी रौनक देखने को मिली। व्यापारी भी खुश दिखे। शाम होते ही छोटी-छोटी बालिकाओं, युवतियों एवं महिलाओं ने अपने घर आंगन में आकर्षक रंगोली बनाई। पंडितों के अनुसार शाम को शुभ मुहूर्त में माता लक्ष्मी का पूजन किया गया। उसके बाद दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी व रात में जमकर आतिशबाजी की गई।
आज होगा गोवर्धन पूजन
रविवार को पड़वा के दिन गोवर्धन पूजा की जाएगी। अंचल में ग्रामीणों द्वारा अपने पशुधन की साज-सज्जा कर पूजन किया जाएगा। दिवाली के दिन बाजार से ग्रामीणों ने पशुओं हेतु साज-सज्जा के लिए सामग्री क्रय की। खेड़ाखजुरिया में भी रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजा की जाएगी।

