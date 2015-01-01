पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:कांठेड़ की स्मृति में जरूरतमंदों को 101 कंबल का वितरण करेंगे

महिदपुर रोड4 घंटे पहले
नगर के व्यवसायी तथा जैन समाज के प्रमुख स्व. सौभाग्यमल कांठेड़ के पुत्रों ने पिताजी के शोक निवारण (तीसरे) कार्यक्रम में 40 हजार रुपए की इलेक्ट्रॉनिक ऑक्सीजन मशीन दी। इसका संचालन जैन सोशल ग्रुप (नवकार क्रिएशन) द्वारा किया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा सुविधि नाथ जैन मंदिर में 2100 रुपए, मुक्तिधाम में स्व. कांठेड़ की स्मृति में निर्मित श्रद्धांजलि परिसर के जीर्णोद्धार हेतु 25 हजार रुपए, जीवदया नवकार क्रिएशन (जैन सोशल ग्रुप) द्वारा संचालित जीवदया संस्था को 5100 रुपए, जैन समाज के समता भवन के रखरखाव हेतु 11000 रुपए सहित राम मंदिर तथा दुर्गा माता मंदिर में 11-11 हजार रुपए, ग्राम कढाई किशनगढ़ स्थित माता मंदिर में लकवे सहित अन्य बीमारियों के लिए आने वाले गरीब, नि:शक्त तथा बीमार व्यक्तियों के लिए 101 कंबल पिता की स्मृति में प्रदान करने की घोषणा की।

इस दौरान कांठेड़ को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उनके द्वारा किए गए कार्यों को याद करते हुए दिनेश जैन बोस, प्रहलाद धारविया तथा कमल सिंह पंवार आदि ने सभा को संबोधित किया। आसपास के जैन श्रीसंघ प्रमुखों सहित खाचरौद क्षेत्र के पूर्व विधायक लाल सिंह राणावत आदि ने श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए।

