आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर ग्रामीणों ने ली शपथ

महिदपुर4 घंटे पहले
गणतंत्र दिवस के एक दिन पूर्व 25 जनवरी सोमवार को अनेक ग्राम पंचायतों में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया। इस दौरान संबंधित मतदान केंद्रों के बीएलओ ने ग्राम के जनप्रतिनिधियों तथा ग्रामवासियों को निष्पक्ष मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई।

ग्राम झुटावद में पंचायत परिसर में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर सहायक सचिव जितेंद्र सिंह दुधावत ने सरपंच प्रतिनिधि किशन सिंह तंवर सहित ग्राम के नव मतदाताओं को बिना किसी भय प्रलोभन के राष्ट्रीय कर्तव्य मानकर प्रत्येक निर्वाचन में मतदान करने का संकल्प दिलाया।

इस दौरान विद्यालय के प्राचार्य मोहनलाल विश्वकर्मा, सुनील टेलर, ईश्वर सिंह पटेल, सज्जन सिंह परमार, वासुदेव पंड्या, नरेंद्र पंड्या भुतेड़ा आदि मौजूद रहे। ग्राम झुटावद में निर्धन बस्ती में रहने वाले स्कूली बच्चों को राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर शैक्षणिक सामग्री वितरित की। अनिल पंड्या, नरेंद्र पंड्या भूतेडा ने राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर बालिकाओं को चॉकलेट भी वितरित कर उनका मुंह मीठा कराया।

