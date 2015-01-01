पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Maksi
  • A Case Of Rape Was Registered Against The BJYM Berchacha Mandal Minister, Arrest Could Not Be Done Even After 15 Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी का इंतजार:भाजयुमो बेरछा मंडल मंत्री के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज, 15 दिन बाद भी नहीं हो सकी गिरफ्तारी

मक्सीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीड़िता के पिता ने लगाया आरोप : दो साल तक थाने के चक्कर काटने के बाद मुकदमा दर्ज किया

भाजयुमो बेरछा के मंडल मंत्री के खिलाफ मक्सी थाने में दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज हुआ है, लेकिन अपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज होने के बाद भी अब तक आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी। पीड़िता के पिता ने आरोप लगाया हैं कि पुलिस पहले तो दो साल तक कार्रवाई टालती रही। कई चक्कर लगाने के बाद 7 नवंबर को प्रकरण तो दर्ज कर लिया, लेकिन सत्ता पक्ष के दबाव में अब आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही।

जानकारी के मुताबिक रिपोर्ट रवि लोधी पिता खुमानसिंह निवासी कनासिया नाका के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई है। पीड़िता ने बताया आरोपी का पहली पत्नी से विवाद होने पर उसने मुझे यह कहकर अपने घर रख लिया था कि पहली पत्नी से तलाक लेने के बाद तुमसे शादी कर लूंगा। तलाक हो जाने तक मेरे साथ पत्नी बनकर मेरे संरक्षण में रहे। इसका बाकायदा स्टाम्प पर लिखित एग्रीमेंट हुआ। इसके बाद 6 माह तक रवि मेरा शारीरिक शाेषण करता रहा।

जुलाई 2018 में उसकी पहली पत्नी वापस आ गई और उसके बाद रवि और उसके घर वालों ने मुझसे मारपीट करते हुए मुझे घर से निकाल दिया। तब से लेकर आज तक में मेरे पिता के घर पर रह रही हूं। कई बार रवि और उसके घर वालों से सामाजिक और अन्य स्तर पर बात करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन रसूखदार होने के चलते हमारी किसी ने नहीं सुनी।

होटल पर काम करने वाले पीड़िता के पिता दलपत लोधी ने बताया बेटी का शोषण करने और उसे छोड़ देने के बाद में मेरी बेटी ने मक्सी थाने सहित महिला थाने पर भी इंसाफ के लिए गुहार लगाई, लेकिन हमारी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। आखिरकार 2 साल से ज्यादा वक्त बीत जाने के बाद 7 नवंबर को मक्सी पुलिस ने हमारी रिपोर्ट दर्ज की, लेकिन रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने के 15 दिन बाद भी पुलिस ने आरोपी को नहीं पकड़ा।

आरोपी ने पीड़िता से तलाक के लिए 6 माह का फिर समय मांगा

पहली पत्नी के घर वापस आ जाने के बाद आरोपी ने शाजापुर महिला थाने में आवेदन देकर पीड़िता और उसके घर वालों से 6 माह का समय मांगा था। इसमें उसने कहा था की मुझे मेरी पहली पत्नी से तलाक लेने के लिए 6 माह का समय और दे दो, तलाक होते ही में आपकी बेटी को वापस घर ले जाऊंगा, लेकिन 6 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी रवि ने अपनी पहली पत्नी को तलाक नहीं दिया। इधर उसके साथ रह रही उसकी पहली पत्नी गर्भवती हो गई।

पिता ने कहा-आरोपी मक्सी में ही घूम रहा है

पीड़िता के पिता ने आरोप लगाए है कि सत्तापक्ष के दबाव की वजह से पुलिस आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही है, जबकि एफआईआर दर्ज होने से लेकर आज तक आरोपी मक्सी में ही खुलेआम घूम रहा है। पीड़िता के पिता के अनुसार सत्तापक्ष के नेताओं द्वारा मामला वापस लेने के लिए उन पर लगातार दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।

मामले में टीआई एसपी सिंह राघव ने मामले में कुछ भी कहने से इंकार कर दिया। उन्होंने बात टालने के लिए यह तक कह दिया कि नए नियमों के मुताबिक उन्हें मीडिया को किसी भी तरह का बयान देने का अधिकार नहीं है।

मामले की जानकारी लूंगा - भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष अंबाराम कराड़ा ने बताया मुझे इस मामले की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। रही बात भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की तो वर्तमान समय में पुरानी कार्यकारिणी भंग कर दी गई है। वैसे मैं चुनाव में व्यस्त था। यदि किसी को ऐसा लग रहा हैं कि सत्ता पक्ष के दबाव में कार्रवाई रुक रही है तो इस मामले की जानकारी लूंगा।

मुझे जानकारी नहीं है

मुझे इस मामले की जानकारी नहीं है। एफआईआर दर्ज हुई है तो मामला जांच में होगा। पुलिस अपने स्तर पर आरोपी की तलाश कर रही होगी।

- पंकज श्रीवास्तव, एसपी शाजापुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें