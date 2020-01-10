पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जरनल प्रमोशन:कोरोना की वजह से निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने लिया 40 प्रतिशत छूट देने का फैसला

मक्सी13 घंटे पहले
  • 60 प्रतिशत शुल्क जमा करने पर नर्सरी से 5 वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को मिल सकेगा जरनल प्रमोशन

मक्सी के 15 से ज्यादा प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों ने कोरोना के चलते नर्सरी से 12 वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के पालकों को राहत देते हुए ट्यूशन फीस में कटौती करने का निर्णय लिया है। रविवार को 15 से ज्यादा स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक मक्सी में आयोजित की गई। इसमें वर्तमान में चल रही कोरोना महामारी व आर्थिक रूप से पालकों की परेशानी को देखते हुए नए शिक्षण सत्र 2020-21 में पालकों को नए प्रवेश लेने वाले विद्यार्थी व पहले से अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों को वार्षिक ट्यूशन फीस में में 40% की छूट देने का निर्णय सर्वसम्मति से लिया गया। इसके तहत कक्षा नर्सरी से 5वीं तक के विद्यार्थी 60 प्रतिशत शुल्क जमा करके जनरल प्रमोशन पा सकेंगे। वहीं 6 से 12 वाले विद्यार्थी इतना शुल्क जमा कर परीक्षा में बैठ सकेंगे।

वर्तमान शिक्षण सत्र 2020-21 में कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से शहर के निजी स्कूलों में अभी तक नर्सरी से कक्षा 5वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं हो पाई है, लेकिन इन कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों के पालकों को अपने बच्चों को जनरल प्रमोशन (अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट) के लिए 60 प्रतिशत ट्यूशन फीस देनी होगी। वहीं कक्षा 6 से 12 वीं के विद्यार्थी भी 60 प्रतिशत शुल्क जमा करके परीक्षा दे सकेंगे, लेकिन यह नियम उन्हीं विद्यार्थियों पर लागू हो सकेगा जिन्होंने गत वर्ष की फीस का भुगतान कर दिया होगा।

निजी स्कूल संचालकों का दर्द-
भवन किराया, बिजली बिल, स्कूल स्टाफ का वेतन, स्कूल बसों की किश्त समेत कई खर्च। निजी स्कूल एसोसिएशन के जिला अध्यक्ष अखिलेश मंडलोई ने बताया कोरोना की वजह से निजी स्कूलों का संचालन बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ है।

छोटे से लेकर बड़े स्कूल संचालकों को भवन किराया, बिजली बिल, स्कूल स्टाफ का वेतन, स्कूल बसों कि किस्त समेत कई भुगतान करने पड़ रहे हैं ऐसे में स्कूलों की अर्थव्यवस्था बुरी तरह चरमरा गई है। इन सबके बावजूद हमने एडमिशन फीस और अन्य एक्टिविटी फीस को माफ कर वार्षिक फीस का सिर्फ 60 प्रतिशत शुल्क लेने का निर्णय लिया है। आने वाले समय में यदि सरकार नर्सरी से 5वीं तक के बच्चों के लिए ऑनलाइन क्लास और परीक्षा लेने का आदेश लाती है, तो उस गाइडलाइन के हिसाब से काम किया जाएगा। वहीं वर्तमान में कक्षा 6 से 12 वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन क्लासेस चल रही है जिनकी परीक्षा शासन के निर्देश अनुसार ली जाएगी। बैठक में मक्सी समेत आसपास के निजी स्कूल संचालक शामिल हुए।

