क्वारेंटाइन:पचोला गांव में 6 साल का बालक पॉजिटिव, परिवार के साथ घर पर ही किया क्वारेंटाइन

माकड़ौन13 घंटे पहले
तहसील क्षेत्र के गांव पचोला में 6 साल का बालक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला है। इसके साथ ही क्षेत्र में कुल चार एक्टिव केस हैं। बीएमओ डॉ. राकेश सिंह जाटव ने बताया कि रविवार रात आई कोरोना बुलेटिन में तहसील के गांव पचोला में 6 साल का बालक पॉजिटिव मिला है। बच्चे की कम उम्र को देखते हुए उसे घर में ही क्वारेंटाइन किया गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने बालक सहित परिवार के 5 लोगों को क्वारेंटाइन कर कंटेनमेंट एरिया बनाया। तथा बालक को उपचार भी उसके घर में ही दिया जाएगा। डॉ. जाटव ने आगे बताया कि तहसील क्षेत्र में चार एक्टिव केस है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में फैल रहे संक्रमण को देखते हुए बीएमओ ने नगर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनता से अपील की है कि शासन के नियमों का पालन करें। टीम में सुपरवाइजर पीएन कटारिया, एएनएम संजू वास्कले, आशा कार्यकर्ता सीमा परमार, सरपंच कमल सिंह राठौर, पीसीओ विक्रम सिंह चौहान, सचिव दिनेश रावल उपस्थित थे।

