किसानों की अनदेखी:सेविंग की जगह लोन अकाउंट देने से किसान नहीं ले पा रहे बीमा का लाभ

माकड़ौन17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंक की गलती से क्षेत्र के किसानों के खाते में अब तक नहीं आई राशि

माकड़ौन सहित जिला सहकारी बैंक में आने वाली 8 सोसायटियों के किसानों को बीमा राशि अब तक नहीं मिला है। किसान रोज बैंक के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। उन्हें संतोषपूर्वक जवाब तक नहीं दिया जा रहा है। माकड़ौन जिला सहकारी बैंक के अंतर्गत क्षेत्र की 8 सोसायटी के सचिवाें द्वारा बीमा कंपनी को गलत जानकारी दी गई।

बीमा कंपनी द्वारा किसानों के सेविंग अकाउंट मांगे गए, लेकिन सेवा सहकारी संस्था के प्रबंधकों द्वारा सेविंग की जगह लोन अकाउंट दे दिए। इससे हजारों किसानों का बीमा क्लेम उनके खातों में नहीं डल पाया है। जबकि जिला सहकारी बैंक का बीमा पूरे जिले में डल चुका है, लेकिन माकड़ौन क्षेत्र के किसान बीमा राशि से अब तक लाभान्वित नहीं हुए हैं।​​​​​​​
एक सप्ताह में राशि आ जाएगी

बीमा कंपनी द्वारा जिस फॉर्मेट में बैंक अकाउंट की जानकारी मांगी थी, उसमें लोन अकाउंट भेजे हैं। इसमें त्रुटिवश राशि नहीं डल पाई है। इस संबंध में वरिष्ठ कार्यालय से संपर्क किया है, जहां हमें 1 सप्ताह का समय दिया है। 20 सितंबर को 193 सदस्यों के खातों में 24 लाख 33 हजार रुपए सेविंग अकाउंट में आ चुके हैं। एक सप्ताह में सभी खातों मे राशि आ जाएगी। लालसिंह कुशवाहा, प्रबंधक जिला सहकारी बैंक

अफसर, कलेक्टर से चर्चा करेंगे
बीमा कंपनी, संबंधित अधिकारियों और कलेक्टर से बुधवार को उज्जैन जाकर चर्चा करूंगा। किसानों का बीमा जल्द से जल्द डले ऐसे प्रयास कर रहा हूं।
महेश परमार, विधायक

किसान लगा रहे चक्कर, कांग्रेस ने ज्ञापन सौंपा
महिदपुर | क्षेत्र की लगभग सभी बैंकों में बीमा राशि का वितरण किया जा रहा है, लेकिन भारतीय स्टेट बैंक में बीमा राशि प्राप्त नहीं होने से िकसानों को असुविधा हो रही है। रोजाना बड़ी संख्या में किसान अपनी बीमा राशि की जानकारी लेने हेतु बैंक के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। बीमा राशि नहीं आने से वापस निराश लौट रहे हैं। इस संबंध में ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने एसडीएम कैलाश ठाकुर से मुलाकात कर ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के खातेदारों को उनका खरीफ फसल 2018-19 की बीमा राशि यथाशीघ्र दिलवाने की मांग की।

साथ ही इस संबंध में प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने बैंक शाखा पहुंचकर बैंक व्यवस्थापक से भी चर्चा की। इसमें बैंक प्रबंधक ने बताया कि न्यू इंडिया इंश्योरेंस कंपनी द्वारा अभी तक राशि प्रेषित नहीं की गई। इसके लिए उच्च स्तरीय प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। वहीं बीमा निगम ने यथाशीघ्र राशि प्रेषित करने का आश्वासन दिया है। प्रतिनिधि मंडल में ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष हीरालाल आंजना, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी उपाध्यक्ष अनिल आंचलिया, शहर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष सगीर बेग, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी प्रवक्ता अरुण बुरड़, ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस कमेटी उपाध्यक्ष अशोक पाठक आदि मौजूद थे।

