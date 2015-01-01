पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमला:जमीन विवाद में युवक को तलवार मारी, दो दिन बाद भी केस दर्ज नहीं

माकड़ौन4 घंटे पहले
  • थाना प्रभारी पर आरोप- समझौता करने के लिए बना रहे दबाव

थाने के ग्राम सुमराखेड़ी में दो पक्षों में विवाद हो गया। इसमें एक पक्ष ने दूसरे पक्ष के व्यक्ति पर तलवार से हमला कर दिया, जिसमें सिर में चोट आई है। घटना शनिवार रात की है, लेकिन सोमवार तक प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं हो पाया था। फरियादी थाने के चक्कर लगा रहा है। आरोप है कि थाना प्रभारी ने अन्य प्रकरणों में उलझाने का बोलकर फरियादी पर समझौते का दबाव बनाया।

अशोक परिहार ने माकड़ौन पुलिस पर आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि पुलिस द्वारा अपराधियों से सांठ-गांठ कर प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किया जा रहा है, जबकि मुझे सिर में चोट आई है। घटना बताते हुए अशोक ने कहा कि मेरे पिता गांव में चौकीदार हैं तथा पट्टे की जमीन पर खेती करते हैं। पहले भी कई बार पड़ोसी द्वारा लड़ाई करने पर पांच साल से जमीन बंटाई पर दे दी थी, लेकिन बंटाई करने वाले के साथ भी पड़ोसी द्वारा झगड़ा किया जाता है। इस कारण इस बार हमारे द्वारा ही खेती की जा रही है।

शनिवार रात करीब 1:30 बजे मेरे द्वारा खोदे गए कुएं में इंजन से पानी छोड़ा जा रहा था। इस पर पड़ोसी ने आकर गाली-गलौज कर पानी नहीं तोड़ने का कहते हुए तलवार से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। वहीं रखी लकड़ी मेरे हाथ में आ गई, उससे मैंने तलवार के वार से बचाव किया। फिर भी सिर पर चोट आई।

इसकी सूचना डायल 100 को की, जिस पर डायल 100 पड़ोसी को मय तलवार के गाड़ी में बैठाकर थाने ले गई। वहां मेरे द्वारा कई बार रिपोर्ट लिखने का कहने पर पुलिस द्वारा सुबह आने का बोला। मैं रविवार को दिनभर थाने बैठा रहा, लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हुई।

इस पर रविवार शाम फिर से थाना प्रभारी से चर्चा करने गया कि मेरी रिपोर्ट लिख लें, लेकिन थाना प्रभारी गजेंद्र पचोरिया ने मुझे कहा तू जाकर समझौता कर ले नहीं तो तेरे हाथ-पैर तोड़ दूंगा, तू सरकारी कुएं से पानी तोड़ रहा है तथा सामने वाला आदिवासी है व तू ओबीसी है। एससी-एसटी भी लगा दूंगा, तू जाकर समझौता कर ले। इस संबंध में अशोक ने 181 पर शिकायत की गई है तथा मंगलवार को उज्जैन जाकर एसपी अवगत कराया जाएगा।

इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी गजेंद्र पचोरिया से जानकारी चाही गई तो उनका कहना था कि हमने रिपोर्ट लिखने से मना नहीं किया है। अशोक के पिता जो चौकीदार भी हैं, वे अपने लड़कों को थाने से बाहर ले गए तथा रिपोर्ट लिखाने का मना करते हुए कहा कि हम समझौता कर लेंगे।

बात हाथ पैर तोड़ने की है तो उसने थाने में आकर बदमाशी की है, जिस पर मैंने ऐसा बोला था। जब उन्हें एससी-एसटी व शासकीय तालाब के संबंध में बोला तो उनका कहना था कि मौका दिखवा लेंगे, वह अगर थाने आएगा तो उसकी रिपोर्ट लिखी जाएगी। इधर, एसडीओपी राजाराम अवास्या का कहना है उन्हें प्रकरण की जानकारी नहीं है। कार्रवाई हो रही होगी मैं बात करता हूं।

