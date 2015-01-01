पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ पूजा के लिए नया सिस्टम:पहले ही दिन 1284 उपासकों ने कराए रजिस्ट्रेशन

नागदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार छठ पूजा के लिए नया सिस्टम : आज और कल भी होंगे पंजीयन, 2568 पास जारी हुए

छठ पर्व पर कोरोना काल के कारण पहली बार लागू की गई पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया मंगलवार से शुरू हो गई। शहर में 8 स्थानों पर अस्थाई केंद्र बनाकर पंजीयन करने का काम शुरू हो गया।

पहले ही दिन 1284 उपासकों ने अलग-अलग स्थानों पर बनाए गए केंद्रों पर पहुंचकर पंजीयन कराए। उपासकों को उनके साथ एक सहायक को भी ले जाने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। यानी पहले दिन कुल 2568 उपासकों और उनके सहायकों के लिए पंजीयन होने के बाद पास जारी कर दिए गए। बुधवार और गुरुवार को भी 8 केंद्रों पर पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी।

कोरोना के कारण पहले प्रशासन ने चंबल नदी के तट पर नहीं आकर घरों पर रहकर ही छठ पर्व मनाने की बात कही थी, लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि और स्थानीय नेताओं ने शहर के पूर्वांचलवासियों की आस्था को ध्यान में रखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के समक्ष यह मुद्दा रखा।

इसके बाद उच्च स्तर पर ही कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए घाट पर आने की स्वीकृति दे दी गई। प्रशासन ने केवल उपासकों को पंजीयन कराने के बाद घाटों पर जाकर पूजन की अनुमति देने का निर्णय लिया था। मंगलवार को नपा के माध्यम से व्रतधारी और उनके सहायक के पंजीयन कर पास जारी करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई।

यहां बनाए 8 केंद्र

दुर्गापुरा शिव मंदिर, रामलीला मैदान, मेहतवास पानी की टंकी, सी-ब्लॉक हनुमान मंदिर, गवर्नमेंट कॉलोनी शिवाजी स्कूल, इंद्रपुरी प्रिंटिंग प्रेस, विद्यानगर और मंडी क्षेत्र में नपा कार्यालय में बनाए गए केंद्रों पर सुबह से ही पंजीयन के लिए पूर्वांचलवासियों की भीड़ लगना शुरू हो गई थी।

चंबल तट पर तीन घाटों पर होता है पूजन

शहर में चंबल नदी के तट पर नायन, हनुमान पाला और मेहतवास घाट पर पूर्वांचलवासियों द्वारा सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर उपासना की जाती है। इन तीनों स्थानों पर भी घाट की साफ-सफाई का कार्य नपा के माध्यम से करवाया जा रहा है। 20 नवंबर की शाम और 21 नवंबर की सुबह पूर्वांचलवासी आराधकों द्वारा सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर उपासना की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें