संबल योजना:115 मृतकों के आश्रितों को होगा 2.52 करोड़ का भुगतान

नागदा
  • जनपद पंचायत से पूर्ण हुई ऑनलाइन भुगतान प्रक्रिया, एक सप्ताह में जारी होगी खातों में राशि

नागदा-खाचरौद विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 115 मृतकों के आश्रितों को 2 करोड़ 52 लाख रुपए भुगतान हाेगा। इसमें 11 परिवार के सदस्य का दुर्घटना में निधन होने पर 4 लाख रुपए के मान से 44 लाख रुपए व 104 परिवारों के सदस्य की सामान्य मृत्यु होने पर 2 लाख के मान से 2 करोड़ 8 लाख रुपए का भुगतान भोपाल संबंधित कार्यालय द्वारा किया जाएगा।

पूर्व विधायक दिलीपसिंह शेखावत ने बताया भोपाल प्रवास के दाैरान मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चाैहान से मुलाकात कर संबल योजना में मृतक परिवारों के आश्रितों को अगस्त 2020 से अभी तक लाभ प्राप्त नहीं हाेने की जानकारी दी थी। साथ ही श्रम मंत्री से भी इस विषय पर चर्चा की गई थी।

जिन्होंने मुझे जल्द राशि भुगतान का आश्वासन दिया था। वरिष्ठ कार्यालय के निर्देशानुसार मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जनपद पंचायत खाचरौद द्वारा ऑनलाइन भुगतान की सारी प्रक्रियाएं पूर्ण कर ली गई हैं। अब इन गरीब परिवारों को करीब 1 सप्ताह में राशि का भुगतान बैंक खातों में सीधे ट्रांसफर कर दिया जाएगा।

शेखावत ने बताया प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बनते ही कांग्रेस शासनकाल के समय के एक वर्ष से रुके हुए 85 प्रकरणों की राशि 190 लाख रुपए का भुगतान अगस्त 2020 में करवाया गया था। पात्र महिलाओं काे 1 करोड़ का दिलाया लाभ : पूर्व विधायक शेखावत ने बताया विधानसभा क्षेत्र नागदा-खाचरौद की महिलाओं को अप्रैल 2020 से अभी तक 1390 पात्र महिलाओं को प्रधानमंत्री प्रसूति सहायता योजना व अन्य योजना में 646 पात्र महिलाओं को 10600 रुपए के मान से 68 लाख 48 हजार रुपए, 430 महिलाओं को 5600 रुपए के मान से 26 लाख 8 हजार और 260 महिलाओं को 2000 रुपए के मान से 5 लाख 20 हजार रुपए, कुल करीब 1 करोड़ रुपए करीब राशि का भुगतान बैंक खातों के माध्यम से कराया गया है।

श्रम मंत्री और प्रमुख सचिव को भेजा था पत्र : इधर विधायक दिलीपसिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि खाचरौद विकासखंड के अंतर्गत 115 हितग्राहियों को ईपीओ जारी किया गया है, जिसके अंतर्गत नागदा-खाचरौद विधानसभा के 78 हितग्राहियों को 1 करोड़ 70 लाख रुपए का भुगतान करते हुए शासन द्वारा शीघ्र उनके बैंक खातों में राशि डाली जाएगी। इसके अंतर्गत 7 दुर्घटना में मृत्यु होने वालों के परिवारजनों को 4 लाख रुपए के मान से 28 लाख रुपए और सामान्य मृत्यु के 71 हितग्राहियों को 2 लाख रुपए के मान से 1 करोड़ 42 लाख का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

गुर्जर ने बताया 6 दिसंबर 2019 के पूर्व स्वीकृत प्रकरणों के कुल 54 हितग्राहियों को राशि 1 करोड़ 28 लाख रुपए के भुगतान के लिए श्रम मंत्री एवं प्रमुख सचिव श्रम विभाग को उनके द्वारा 19 सितंबर 2020 को पत्र प्रेषित किया गया था, जिसका भौतिक सत्यापन कर शीघ्र भुगतान किया जाएगा।

