पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

युवक कांग्रेस चुनाव:नागदा-खाचरौद में 55.88 फीसदी वोटिंग, मतदान के दौरान बंद हो गया सर्वर, नतीजा- दो घंटे बढ़ाया समय

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

युवक कांग्रेस के अलग-अलग पदों को लेकर शनिवार को नागदा-खाचरौद सहित उज्जैन जिले में ऑनलाइन वोटिंग हुई। मतदान के दौरान ही सर्वर में तकनीकी खराबी आने से लगभग दो घंटे मतदान प्रभावित रहा। नतीजतन मतदान का समय भी दो घंटे बढ़ाना पड़ा। इसके बावजूद नागदा-खाचरौद में 55.88 प्रतिशत ही मतदान हो सका। अब प्रत्याशियों को नतीजों का इंतजार है।

सात वर्ष बाद युवक कांग्रेस के विभिन्न पदों के लिए चुनाव हो रहे हैं। चुनाव के लिए 2018 में सदस्यता अभियान चलाकर सदस्य बनाए गए थे लेकिन 2018 में चुनाव नहीं हो सके। दो साल बाद अब चुनाव हुए। इस दौरान कई मतदाता सदस्यों ने अपने मोबाइल नंबर ही बदल दिए, जबकि मतदान एप के माध्यम से हुआ। इसमें रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर ही वन टाइम पासवर्ड (ओटीपी) आने पर मतदान किया जा सकता है।

नंबर बदले जाने से संबंधित मतदाता सदस्य मतदान ही नहीं कर सके। चुनाव को लेकर नागदा के अलावा खाचरौद में भी दिनभर कार्यकर्ताओं और प्रत्याशियों के बीच गहमागहमी बनी रही। इधर मतदान के दौरान दोपहर में करीब दो घंटे सर्वर की समस्या आने के कारण मतदान प्रभावित हुआ और मोबाइल नंबरों पर ओटीपी नहीं आए। इस वजह से मतदान का समय शाम 4 बजे से बढ़ाकर शाम 6 बजे तक करना पड़ा।

नागदा-खाचरौद से प्रदेश महासचिव पद के लिए वीरेंद्र मालपानी व संजय नंदेड़ा, जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए दिलीप फतरोड़, जिला महासचिव के लिए श्रवण सोलंकी और विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए जीवन पाटीदार व कमल आर्य चुनाव में प्रत्याशी हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के दो अन्य प्रत्याशियों ने पहले ही एक प्रत्याशी को अपना समर्थन दे दिया था।

तीसरे स्थान पर रहा नागदा-खाचरौद क्षेत्र
विधानसभा मतदान
उज्जैन उत्तर 1553
उज्जैन दक्षिण 1216
नागदा-खाचरौद 1211
घटि्टया 1000
बड़नगर 977
महिदपुर 714
तराना 361

मतदान पर एक नजर

कुल मतदाता : 2167 मतदान किया : 1211 मतदान का प्रतिशत : 55.88

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें